In a worry for the rest of the competition, Yarrawonga best and fairest Willie Wheeler believes he can play better next year as he targets more 'outside' midfield work.
Wheeler, who boasts elite kicking and superb hands, claimed the CT Runnalls Medal on 100 votes, from Cam Wilson (72), Ryan Bruce (65), Mark Whiley (63) and Leigh Williams (55).
"I was just happy to have a healthy year where I played every game really, (given) how my years have been in the last few years, try and give something back to the footy club, they haven't got a lot out of me, so far," he reasoned.
Wheeler signed with Yarrawonga in November, 2019, along with fellow Williamstown premiership player and best and fairest Leigh Masters in the club's biggest signing coup since snaring two-time Coleman medallist Brendan Fevola in January, 2012.
However, COVID wiped out 2020 and then Wheeler had foot surgery in March, 2021, which destroyed another year.
"I always hold myself to a decent standard, I want to play good footy and I know I hadn't done that for a few years, with the foot being out for the year and then the second year (2022) had a few other niggles and wasn't in great form and even this year, I was up and down," he admitted.
"In some games I had a great connection with 'Howey' (ruckman Lach Howe) and a few other things, but also had some pretty off games where I needed to be more consistent."
Like so many top-liners, Wheeler is his harshest critic, because he was top seven in six categories, including inside 50s with 105 (2nd in the league).
However, the 31-year-old feels capable of a stronger season.
"With another full year under my belt and hopefully stay half-healthy again, try and get a bit better footy out of me," he explained.
"With my pace (laughs) I'm naturally an inside (contested) player, but coming back to the Ovens and Murray with a few bigger decks, hopefully I can work on that side of my game (playing outside).
"I was hoping with a full year off with COVID and then a year off with my foot, it will add a few more years at the end of my career."
Defender Ned Pendergast won the Pigeons' Rising Star award, while Michael Gibbons was best in finals, capped with the Did Simpson medal in the thrilling four-point grand final win over Albury.
In the reserves, Max Hemphill (90 votes) snared the best and fairest from Beau Seymour (87) and Tom McKimmie (60).
Ned Harvey (92) grabbed the under 18s top award, from Mitch Parker (84) and Lochie Forge (73).
And the Pigeons also named Pat Bye and Matt Grinter as life members.
