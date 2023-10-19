The Border Mailsport
Midfielder Willie Wheeler wins Yarrawonga best and fairest

By Andrew Moir
October 19 2023 - 1:00pm
Yarrawonga's Willie Wheeler had his best year in the league after battling injuries over his two previous seasons.
In a worry for the rest of the competition, Yarrawonga best and fairest Willie Wheeler believes he can play better next year as he targets more 'outside' midfield work.

