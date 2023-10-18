The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police road safety blitz catches drivers and riders in the North East

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 19 2023 - 10:06am, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have detected 27 offences during a North East road safety blitz.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.