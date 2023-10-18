Police road safety blitz catches drivers and riders in the North East

Police have detected 27 offences during a North East road safety blitz.
Officers ran Operation Motosafe from October 13 to 16 ahead of the MotoGP at Phillip Island, which starts on Friday.
Drivers and riders travelling to the event were checked, with 15 speeding offences and 12 other issues found, including speeding, drug driving, marijuana possession and unlicensed driving.
Officers from the Wangaratta and Wodonga highway patrols joined Bairnsdale and Omeo region officers in the blitz.
They conducted 349 alcohol tests and checked 58 motorbikes.
"It was great teamwork and collaboration between Gippsland and North East highway patrols," Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said.
"It was proactive for apprehending and detecting offences but educational as well.
"Most motorbike riders are aware of the inherent risk of riding on the road and in the bush, but it was a chance to educate them too."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.