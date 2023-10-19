Emma Pargeter didn't have to take any time to consider whether she would remain at the helm of Howlong- it was a no-brainer.
Pargeter has recommitted to coaching the Spiders' A-graders for a sixth consecutive season after leading the side to it's first grand final appearance in close to 25 years.
The goal is now to deliver the club its first A-grade premiership since 1973, after falling short to Osborne in the decider last month.
"I can't stop now, we're so close," she said.
"We're definitely proud of what we achieved this season.
"It takes a lot of work to get to a grand final and the girls worked so hard, but there's still some leftover disappointment that we couldn't get the job done.
"At presentation night we were already talking about next season, and after getting a taste of a grand final, we agreed now we have to go away and work on getting back there next year."
Since taking on the coaching role back in 2018, the 2019 Hume League medallist has taken the Spiders one step closer to the end goal each season.
"I told the girls, we're due next year," she said.
Pargeter, who had always been a playing coach, led from the sidelines this season after welcoming the arrival of her daughter.
