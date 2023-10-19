The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga's third 7-Eleven store welcomes customers after opening on Melbourne Road

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 19 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wodonga's third 7-Eleven store and the fourth across the Border is open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.