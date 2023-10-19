Wodonga's third 7-Eleven store and the fourth across the Border is open.
The outlet on the former Murray Valley Motel site on Melbourne Road welcomed customers on Thursday, October 19, with a box of Krispy Kreme donuts the first purchase.
It is the fifth petrol station within a two-kilometre radius in West Wodonga.
7-Eleven had the second highest price for unleaded fuel among those stores at 199.9 cents per litre, behind APCO and OTR on Moorefield Park Drive at 188.9 and United on Melrose Drive, which sold it for 195.9 cents.
Diesel prices were comparable across the five outlets with APCO and OTR at 215.9, United 218.9, 7-Eleven 219.9 and Ampol on Melbourne Road at 220.9 cents per litre.
Store manager Peter Jones, who initially led the Lavington 7-Eleven store on Urana Road when it opened at the end of September, was eager to see all the businesses in operation.
"Everyone is looking forward to the Carls Jr opening because it will be something big on the Border and I'm excited to see what it brings," he said.
"The feedback from customers has been great. One customer was waiting for the Krispy Kreme donuts to come off the truck."
The Melbourne Road store will employ 12 people and take 7-Eleven's staff on the Border to almost 50.
"I think the most exciting part for us is almost every leader we have on the Border was hired as a team member and has been promoted through the network. Peter is a really good example of that," 7-Eleven Australia field operations lead Alex Foley said.
"Peter is particularly passionate about developing the team here.
"I think what differentiates us from some our of competitors is we have an enhanced food offering, a really great merchandise offering and we also have the fuel lock app that gives customers to the opportunity to lock in the cheapest local price.
"It's the first thing you see when you drive in off the freeway, so we've got a great spot here."
The store will trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week and remain open through the Christmas holiday period.
