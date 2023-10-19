Skye Hillier will enter her third year as coach of Albury's A-grade side after recommitting to the club for 2024.
The playing coach admitted it was an easy decision to stay at the helm, with the Tigers finishing just outside the competition's top five this season.
"It was a no-brainer to go again," Hillier said.
"We didn't achieve what we wanted this year, especially off the back of last year.
"We have an awesome group of girls, so it was an easy decision."
Goal attack Hillier and midcourter Heidi Fisher were the only A-grade players that returned this season from the year prior, with the side welcoming six new additions to the line-up.
"We struggled a bit for numbers this season with the time swap for games," Hillier said.
"It was always going to be a challenge to try and get back into the top five for finals, just through a bit of inconsistency and player unavailability."
However, Hillier believes the club is in a better position heading into the 2024 season.
"We're much better prepared heading into next season now, especially having game times finalised and coaches in place nice and early," she said.
Hillier is currently expecting her second child, but plans on taking to the court again next season.
"I intend on being there from round one," she said.
Albury's senior netball trials will be held in December.
