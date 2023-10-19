Yackandandah is banking on deja vu after the greatest upheaval in its playing ranks during this golden run.
The Roos have won the past three premierships, but have lost a third of the team which hammered Barnawartha Chiltern in last season's decider, although top bat Cam Evans will play away against Kiewa on Saturday before moving to Canada.
Opening bowler Tom Cencic, who announced his retirement after the grand final, opening bat Russ Odewahn (moved to Yeppoon, Queensland) and Bailey Glass (travelling around Australia) have also left, although the latter might play a few games when he returns home for Christmas, before continuing his travels.
"We're just hoping for some natural growth, we realise we're not going to be at the same level," premiership player and club president Andrew Lockett suggested.
"We made a decision about eight years ago to play Cam and 'Bailes' (Glass) and other young blokes and we went backwards for a year and since then we've made the last six grand finals, so this year might be a case of taking a small step backwards to go forward."
The Roos have also won the past three B grade flags, so the Hosie brothers - Tom and Alphy - along with Joe Rawson, are expected to step up.
And Mason Walker, the son of stalwart Mick, is another set for an extended top grade stint.
"He's a left-arm new-ball bowler, he played a handful of A grade games but, as you do when you're 17, you have a bit of a growth spurt and get a bit stronger and a bit quicker and they're ready to go," Lockett explained.
The Roos have also signed Baranduda's Judah Hood and Kiewa-Sandy Creek football ace Connor Newnham.
"Connor looks like he can bat and bowl and he can certainly hit a big ball," Lockett said.
Kiewa signed former Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial representative player Nat Sariman and Albury team-mate John Spencer over the off-season.
There's now only three games per round after Howlong's withdrawl and only one was played in the opening round, due to washouts, where Dederang defeated Kiewa.
Elsewhere in round two, Bethanga is home to Eskdale, while Mount Beauty hosts Barnawartha Chiltern.
And in round two of Hume, Walla is home to premiers Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock, The Rock Yerong Creek hosts Holbrook, Rand travels to Henty, while Culcairn makes the trip to Osborne.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.