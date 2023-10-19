The Border Mail
Section of Albury's Union Road to be slowed in wake of several crashes

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 19 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:54pm
A change to the speed limit will be made on a busy Albury road following multiple crashes.

