A change to the speed limit will be made on a busy Albury road following multiple crashes.
The 1.7-kilometre section of Union Road between Burrows Road and Glenmorus Street will be dropped from 60kmh to 50kmh by the end of October.
Transport for NSW conducted a review at the request of Albury Council after three crashes in recent years and an increase in residential development.
"The speed zone review found that a reduced speed limit of 50kmh was appropriate for the road environment due to the large number of residential houses along this stretch and would improve safety for all road users," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Speeding is the biggest contributor to road trauma in NSW so it's important that motorists are aware of the changed speed limit and follow the road rules.
"In NSW, speeding contributes to 40 per cent of road fatalities and 24 per cent of serious injuries from road crashes each year.
"Speeding increases both the risk of a crash happening, as well as the likelihood of death or serious injury.
"Going just 5kmh over the speed limit in a 60kmh zone, on average, doubles your crash risk."
The speed limit will come into effect after the new signs have been installed.
Work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm on Friday, October 27, weather permitting.
Single lane closures and traffic control may be required while work is carried out to install new signs and road marking.
