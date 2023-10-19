A Border man who lasted just 15 days out of jail before getting back on drugs struggles to live in society.
Trevor Barrett was on Thursday jailed for at least 10 months for a home invasion, thefts, and an incident in which he swung a knife at a man.
He will be sent back to NSW to serve more than two years remaining on his parole once his Victorian term is finished.
Barrett, 24, had been released from prison in NSW on December 10 last year after an aggravated home invasion involving a weapon at a Range Road home in Albury.
He was back using drugs on Christmas Day and returned to crime.
Barrett told a psychologist he had used GHB, which flicked a switch.
"As soon as I got back on the juice my mindset changed," he said.
"All of my offending was to support my drug habit."
Barrett was living in Melbourne when he went on a crime spree in February and March.
He used a stolen Toyota Kluger to steal fuel, and approached two victims while armed with a knife in Footscray.
He pointed the blade at the pair, searched through a car, and fled in the Toyota.
Barrett stole groceries and swung a knife at a customer in the Coles car park when they tried to stop him, and again fled in the stolen vehicle.
Barrett entered a Footscray home while two parents and their daughter were asleep about 2am on March 6.
The mother woke to Barrett and another man rummaging through her belongings.
They fled with two phones and other items.
Barrett was arrested after being seen by police the following day.
He tried to run away and attempted to steal a Toyota van, but was arrested at a French bakery.
Judge Nola Karapanagiotidis told Barrett it was "simply unacceptable" for people to feel unsafe in their own homes.
One of the victims of his crime spree said they lived in fear following their ordeal.
The court heard Barrett's family were in the Albury area and he had more than two years left on parole in NSW.
He will almost certainly be extradited back to NSW once his Victorian sentence is finished to serve the remaining time.
Judge Karapanagiotidis said a psychologist found Barrett was at "immense risk of becoming institutionalised".
He started using drugs and drinking at age 12 and 13 and was using ice, GHB, and Valium at the time of his latest offending.
She ordered he serve a minimum of 10 months in custody before he is eligible for release in Victoria.
A maximum term of 14 months and 28 days was imposed during the October 19 sentencing.
He also has Wodonga matters pending in court next month.
