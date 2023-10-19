The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Trevor Barrett back on drugs after jail release before crime spree, home invasion

Updated October 19 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Border man who lasted just 15 days out of jail before getting back on drugs struggles to live in society.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.