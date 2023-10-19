Michael Sonny Peric's brother left town for six months, so while he was away he sold the man's car for scrap.
The old Nissan Maxima, he reasoned, was "junk" and wouldn't be missed, so he offloaded the car for not much at all.
The sale, Albury Local Court has heard, was for at least $50, but for no more than $100.
When police caught up with him after his brother made a complaint, Peric explained he'd sold it to a scrap yard in Albury "but could not remember which" one.
Peric was charged with car theft, to which he pleaded guilty this week.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys said given "the nature of the offence" she would first be ordering the preparation of a duty sentence assessment report by NSW Community Corrections.
Police told the court how an apprehended domestic violence order was in place for the protection of Peric, 48, from his brother.
This included a non-contact condition.
The car, police said, was bought by the victim by a second-hand dealer in 2021.
Sometime in early 2022 the victim parked the car outside a unit block in Olive Street.
He left town on November 12 and did not return for six months, becoming aware of his car being towed away during a phone conversation with his mother.
When he got back home he discovered the car was indeed gone.
Police went to his Albury motel unit on June 6, just after 3am, to speak to him about the theft.
They spoke to Peric a month later, when he admitted selling the car.
"The accused stated the vehicle was previously involved in an accident and was significantly damaged and could not be driven."
Peric had no idea of the car's make or model.
He will be sentenced on November 1.
