Henry Harkin was born May 20, 1833, in Garvagh, County of Londonderry, Ireland, and came to Australia in 1857.
In the same year he was appointed Constable in the Victoria Police, rising to Senior Constable in 1862. In 1868, he was promoted to Sergeant 2nd Class and transferred from Bright to take charge of the Wodonga police station, which position he held during the stirring days of the Kelly Gang.
Whilst at Wodonga he was promoted to the rank of first-class sergeant, and also filled the offices of clerk of courts and warden's clerk. These two offices he continued to hold for some time after resigning from the police force in 1886, when he preferred to retire rather than accept a transfer to Kilmore.
Settling down at Wodonga he took an active part in public affairs, and was elected a member of the Wodonga Shire Council in 1887. He was also elected president in his first term and filled that office on several occasions until his retirement in 1894.
It was Henry Harkin who first proposed, in 1889, that a new shire hall for Wodonga be built on the corner of High Street and Chiltern Road, later known as Elgin Street. In his term of office, up to his retirement Henry Harkin had been sent on every delegation from the council and successfully seeking grants from the government.
In October 1916 Henry Harkin was still listed in the Wodonga Directory as an Honorary Magistrate. A search of newspapers on Trove will show how the role of magistrate in Wodonga kept him quite busy into his 80s. In 1910 he was already acknowledged as one of the oldest magistrates in the Wodonga Court.
Henry Harkin, JP, died in January 1917 at his residence in Wodonga. He left a family of one son and two daughters: Dr C. F. Harkin, who had practised at Chiltern for his whole professional career having attained his medical degree in Dublin, Mrs S. M. Ryan, Wodonga, widow of the late Mr James Ryan, publisher of the Wodonga Sentinel, who had been run over by a train at Wodonga station in 1912, and Miss Harkin, Wodonga.
