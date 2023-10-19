The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: This failed referendum will be known as 'Albanese's folly'

By Letters to the Editor
October 20 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Vote will go down as PM's 'folly'

The predictable failure of the referendum can be sheeted home to the arrogance of the political class in Canberra and the ineptitude of the federal Labor party. By circumventing a constitutional convention the proposal was doomed to failure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.