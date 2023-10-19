YOUR SAY: This failed referendum will be known as 'Albanese's folly'

The predictable failure of the referendum can be sheeted home to the arrogance of the political class in Canberra and the ineptitude of the federal Labor party. By circumventing a constitutional convention the proposal was doomed to failure.
In typical sneaky socialist fashion, the Labor party put a loaded question to the electorate with no detail as to how it would work. Not even the Prime Minister could articulate how the proposed Voice body would work.
With trust in politicians at or near all-time lows, no wonder the referendum did not succeed. It was akin to a salesman selling a car without a motor promising to install one after the vote with no assurance as what type of motor or whether it would be suitable.
Even the most disinterested and dim-witted voter wouldn't swallow that one. What surprised me more than anything was how the supposedly intelligent elites and their fellow travelling virtue signallers would not see this alarming defect. Thank heaven that sensible middle Australia saw through the proposal and voted it down. Sensible middle Australia is sick of the political class, elites and sundry virtue signallers hectoring and lecturing. We are quite capable of making our own minds up and deplore the wanton waste of taxpayer money on this futile exercise. Just imagine the good that money would do in the Indigenous communities. That has now gone into thin air.
It needs to be emphasised that the department responsible for Indigenous affairs needs to get to work and start making a difference instead of chronic under performance and total lack of accountability - a forensic spotlight trained in there would not go astray.
How much of the past billions spent on various Indigenous affairs has actually reached those who need it most? We won't hold our collective breaths waiting for an honest answer. How many billions are soaked up in "administration"? This failed referendum will go down in history as "Albanese's folly".
It is financially tough out there - for some than others.
In my work as part of the Salvos Moneycare team, I see lots of people who have been weighed down emotionally by their financial situation.
I see the way the constant thinking about how to juggle expenses keeps us on edge. It's not good for us mentally, physically or spiritually.
Indeed, recent research from the Salvos shows that people's mental health is the top concern for 73 per cent of our clients across the country. Many Aussies are struggling to cope, and this cost-of-living crisis shows no signs of letting up any time soon.
That's why we are here, to help when life is getting a bit too much. I get a bit sad when people think "a financial counsellor is not for me", or worse "they'll think I'm overreacting". Because it's just not true.
Financial counselling is a free, non-judgmental service where a qualified person listens to your financial situation and works with you to take control of your money.
We can work with lenders, utility providers and, most critically, with you to develop plans and skills to better navigate the path to financial wellbeing.
A community member who accessed Moneycare up in Queensland told us, "I feel less stressed. I didn't know there was this help available. I can't believe how great you have been. I have a pathway to take away worry and concern."
That is what we are all about here at the Salvos. By empowering you to get your financial wellbeing back on track, financial counselling can be a way to make anyone - yes, anyone - have the freedom to make choices to allow you to enjoy life.
This Anti-Poverty Week (October 15-27), I would encourage anyone who might be feeling the pinch financially at the moment to reach out to us. We are here to help.
