A motorist who drove his vehicle at a speed camera said he'd had a bad day at work, spotted the device, and went "crazy".
Bradley John Palmer had been driving north on the Hume Freeway on December 2 last year.
The electrician, who was in a black Mitsubishi Pajero, approached the mobile camera car which contained an operator, north of Melrose Drive.
He crossed the white line on the edge of the road, passed close by the vehicle, and honked his horn.
The matter was reported to police, and officers obtained the address Palmer's vehicle was linked to.
They spoke to him and he said he had been driving on the date of the incident.
"Maybe there was a dog on the road or something, I dunno," he said when asked about the offence.
"There might have been an animal on the road."
Palmer pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving in the Wodonga Magistrates Court, and he gave an explanation about his behaviour.
"I had a bad day at work, I had a drug problem at the time," he said.
"Just seeing the speed camera there made me crazy."
Magistrate Ian Watkins said speed camera operators were vulnerable while sitting stationary on high speed roads.
"They've got a job to do," he said.
Palmer, who works for a small South Albury business, was banned from driving for six months and fined $750.
