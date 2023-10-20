Mousetraps, saw mills and gas and oil engines featured on The Border Morning Mail's first ever front page, Saturday, October 24, 1903.
As was the newspaper style of the times, page one was completely taken up by advertising, with no articles in sight. Some of the ads spruiked businesses that are still operating today, like Albury hotels, the Star and the Railway.
But during most of the masthead's 120-year history, the front page has focused more on what's happening around our region and around the world.
For many decades, this print page was the main entry point for readers - except those who always started with the back page sport - but the rise of digital publishing has brought about changes.
Even so, there is still nothing quite like an arresting front page that demands your attention.
Bringing triumph, tragedy and everything in between, The Border Mail's premier print page offers an ongoing snapshot of our community's history.
Here are just some of our most memorable front pages.
