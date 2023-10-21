YOUR SAY: Reconciliation ongoing, but it's definitely happening

Dear Uncle Hewitt Whyman, I felt really sad to read of your heartache and I want to say, take heart. History has not been lost. History can't be "lost". It is always there, and it also can't be changed. It's what happened at any given time. Of course you're still black. That can't be changed either.
The "no" vote has ensured that there are more conversations happening in homes across the country about solutions to the problems besetting Australians everywhere, than ever before. We are not really a unified country and we probably never will be, but we are trying to be. All the tribal acknowledgements, the smoking ceremonies, welcome to country that happen every day at major sporting events, church services, and any public ceremonial occasion, Sorry Day, Mabo Day and NAIDOC Week show we are trying, but none of those change conditions that the First Peoples are wanting changed, (related to education, alcoholism, domestic violence etc). They are tokenistic at best, no matter how sincere they are.
Reconciliation is always going to be an ongoing thing but it is definitely happening. Let's acknowledge the past, but it's more important to look to the future and refuse to be bound by the toxic shackles of grievance for some, and the perpetual guilt trip for the rest. We are all one, black, white, brown, yellow, many faiths, many nationalities, under the same wonderful sky here in the southern hemisphere. I ask, when does forgiveness begin? It's an integral part of being sorry.
This is really unnecessary and counterproductive. Such derogatory language only deepens the divide between Australians who voted as they did. As the old saying goes, ''he who throws mud loses ground''. Such social media style language often degrades honest debate and could even threaten democratic debate in our nation.
Over one-third of all Australians voted yes last week, including tens of thousands around regional and rural Australia. Late counting has shown nearly every remote Indigenous community and places like the Tiwi Islands overwhelmingly voted yes. Although the yes vote did not get up, it has spotlighted the great gaps which exist between the Indigenous Australians and the rest of Australia.
So now it is up to all of us, yes and no, to do something about it. One way, as Uncle Hewitt said in this paper, is to start listening and to hear some truth telling. ''History is still calling," he said, "Let's not give up.'' If we all do this, the referendum will not have been in vain.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.