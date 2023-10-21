YOUR SAY: Reconciliation ongoing, but it's definitely happening

The "no" vote has ensured that there are more conversations happening in homes across the country about solutions to the problems besetting Australians everywhere, than ever before. We are not really a unified country and we probably never will be, but we are trying to be. All the tribal acknowledgements, the smoking ceremonies, welcome to country that happen every day at major sporting events, church services, and any public ceremonial occasion, Sorry Day, Mabo Day and NAIDOC Week show we are trying, but none of those change conditions that the First Peoples are wanting changed, (related to education, alcoholism, domestic violence etc). They are tokenistic at best, no matter how sincere they are.

