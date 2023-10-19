The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

The top 25 players in the Hume league based on this season's performance

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 20 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 6:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Picking the top 25 players in the Hume league is no easy task. While Osborne ace Connor Galvin and Holbrook star Raven Jolliffe are the two standout players, you can throw a blanket over the next dozen or so. Several stars missed a lot of football this season including Hamish Clark, Ben Baker, Luke Gestier, Brad Carman and Michael Rampal and therefore missed the cut. The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE has compiled his rankings based solely on a player's performance this season and not reputation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.