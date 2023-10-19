Picking the top 25 players in the Hume league is no easy task. While Osborne ace Connor Galvin and Holbrook star Raven Jolliffe are the two standout players, you can throw a blanket over the next dozen or so. Several stars missed a lot of football this season including Hamish Clark, Ben Baker, Luke Gestier, Brad Carman and Michael Rampal and therefore missed the cut. The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE has compiled his rankings based solely on a player's performance this season and not reputation.
(OSBORNE)
Narrowly gets the gong over Jolliffe as the competition's premier player. The Tigers ball magnet is the complete package and is highly-skilled, a relentless runner and a classy finisher who impacts the scoreboard. How Galvin hasn't won an Azzi medal remains one of the Hume league's biggest mysteries. He is a four-time best and fairest winner, triple premiership player and at only 27 years of age is in the prime of his career and can stamp himself as one of the Tigers' greatest ever players over the next few seasons. Similar to Mr Sheen, Galvin adds a help of polish to the Tigers midfield.
(HOLBROOK)
Admittedly stiff to miss out on the top gong, Jolliffe is one of the most skilled players seen running around in the Hume league for a long time. A smooth mover with silky skills and a smart football brain, Jolliffe hurts the opposition with his precision kicking whether that be from across half-back, in the midfield or playing forward. Boasts a highlight package that not many other players in the competition can match but is unlikely to play for the Brookers next year as he heads off on a road trip around the country.
(OSBORNE)
The premier big man in the competition who plays primarily in defence but is a versatile performer who can also play in the ruck or key forward when the situation arises. McMaster is almost impossible to beat in one-on-one marking contests with his strength and ability to read the fall of the ball. Is also quite mobile for his size and athletic which allows him to push further up the ground and create plenty of headaches for the opposition.
(OSBORNE)
Returned to his junior club this season for the first time since playing in the Tigers' 2012 flag triumph under Daniel McAlister. Quickly established himself as one of the competition's best midfielders despite travelling from Sydney to play each weekend. While his form was solid rather than spectacular during the home and away season, two breathtaking performances throughout the finals series elevated O'Connell higher in the top 25 rankings for his ability to shine on the big stage.
(HOWLONG)
Crossed from Corowa-Rutherglen over the off-season after the Spiders trumped a host of district league clubs for his prized signature. Lane didn't disappoint with some scintillating displays and won the club's best and fairest with star teammates Hamish Clark and Ben Baker both missing several matches throughout the season. Lane is the tallest midfielder in the competition and a penetrating kick of the Sherrin and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him raise the bar even higher next year.
(LOCKHART)
Flashy midfielder who captured the attention of the umpires after winning the Azzi medal. Wooden was instrumental in the rise of the Demons this season after they failed to win a match last year. Combined well with coach Tom Keogh who rucked with the pair winning more than their fair share of clearances.
(RWW GIANTS)
A quiet achiever for the Giants who lets his footy do the talking. Arrived at the club this season from North Albury and helped fill the gaping hole left in the midfield by the departure of Chris Duck over the off-season. Thomas is a super fit midfielder who can find his own footy and rarely wastes a possession. Recently won the Giants' best and fairest award.
(RWW GIANTS)
Former Albury-Wodonga Bandit who enjoyed his best season yet after finishing runner-up in the Giants best and fairest award. Duck thrives on contested situations and wins plenty of the Sherrin and likes to distribute by hand to the fleet footed Giants' running brigade. The Giants' co-coach also leads by example and doesn't know how to take a backward step and flies the flag when necessary with the merged identity having the youngest list in the competition.
(JINDERA)
Bulldogs swingman who is the best player at the kennel. Missed six matches mid-season with a broken hand but still good enough to finish runner-up in the Bulldogs' best and fairest in a phenomenal effort and highlight his class and consistency. Lawrence failed to poll a vote in the Azzi medal this season which still has the Bulldogs faithful shaking their head in disbelief. He is set to head overseas next year with club officials hoping Lawrence could return in time to be part of the club's finals assault.
(RWW GIANTS)
The most talented teenager in the competition who is destined to play at a much higher level as soon as next year. Wardius is a defender's worst nightmare who is strong overhead with a big leap, lightning quick when the ball hits the ground and has a lethal left boot. Booted 55 goals including 15 in three finals appearances to highlight his undoubted class. Played two VFL matches for the GWS Giants late in the season and it would be a major surprise if Wardius remained with the merged identity next year.
(CDHBU)
Enjoyed a big start to the season in the Power's midfield and reaped the benefits of doing the hard yards over the pre-season. Rhodes covers a lot of ground and thrives on winning the contested ball. Capped a standout season with his first best and fairest award with the merged identity.
(JINDERA)
May not have been as dominant as previous seasons but Castles still remains the premier forward in the competition and easily won the league goalkicking with 71 majors from 14 matches to average more than five goals a game. Struggled early with injury but provides the Bulldogs with a strong marking target inside 50 and is tough to beat for defenders in one-on-one contests. Castles is still more than capable to give the century a nudge next season if he gets his body right over the off-season.
(HOWLONG)
Arrived this season from Corowa-Rutherglen and proved to be in the top half-a-dozen newcomers to the competition. Wilson is at his most dangerous roaming across half-forward where he has the pace and finishing skills to bamboozle defenders. Wilson averaged almost two goals a match which is a solid return for a medium sized forward but did miss some easy conversions on occasions which no doubt would have frustrated co-coach Matt McDonald.
(BROCK-BURRUM)
Hard-working Saints midfielder that doesn't know how to play a bad game. I'Anson was rewarded for his ultra-consistent season with the best and fairest award. Highly popular with his teammates.
(HOLBROOK)
Versatile big man who was forced to play in attack a lot more this season after the departure of Kolby Hennessy and spearhead Luke Gestier missing a large chunk of the season with a hamstring complaint. Hamilton provided a strong marking target for the Brookers and booted 29 goals which was a solid return after playing predominantly across half-forward. Was among his side's best in the recent grand final loss against Osborne.
(CULCAIRN)
Has thrived at the Lions den since arriving from Chiltern in 2021 to stamp himself as the club's best player. Bokic completed back-to-back wins in the best and fairest award this season and the Lions captain inspires his teammates and always leads by example.
(LOCKHART)
Was named Coach of the Year and it's hard to argue after he was instrumental in leading the Demons from wooden spooners last year into a finals contender this season. Keogh led from the front with some lion-hearted performances in the ruck and also helped keep the scoreboard ticking over for the Demons with 25 goals.
(BROCK-BURRUM)
Boulton is a reliable and consistent midfielder for the Saints who continues to play at a high standard. Works hard both defensively and offensively and has the ability to sneak forward and kick a goal. Like a lot of his teammates, had a slower start to the season but was instrumental in the Saints contesting an eleventh straight finals series which doesn't include the two years lost to Covid.
(JINDERA)
Had to take on a lot more responsibility in the Bulldogs' midfield this season after the off-season departure of Jack Avage and Ollie Brown. Crawshaw thrived on the challenge and won the club's best and fairest.
(OSBORNE)
Tiger youngster who has thrived under coach Joel Mackie to stamp himself as one of the best midfielders in the competition. O'Connell is a wiry onballer who can run all day and finds plenty of the Sherrin and hurts the opposition with his pinpoint disposal. Missed the second semi-final with injury but was recalled for the grand final and didn't disappoint to be among the most damaging Tigers on the ground in their 50-point win over Holbrook.
(OSBORNE)
Another key member of the Tigers' fleet-footed running brigade that had a big impact in his first season in the Hume league. Missed a month mid-season on an overseas trip but slotted straight back into the powerful Tigers' line-up like he hadn't missed a beat. One of the fittest midfielders in the competition who keeps finding the footy and similar to your friendly local postman, keeps delivering.
(RWW GIANTS)
Hard-working midfielder that enjoyed one of his best seasons of his career this year under co-coaches Daniel Athanitis and Jack Duck. Set a great example for the young Giants with his hard running and ability to keep finding the footy and was instrumental in his side progressing all-the-way to the preliminary final.
(CDHBU)
Powerfully built midfielder who arrived in the Hume league with the reputation as one of the premier onballers in the Mornington Peninsula Nepean Football League and didn't disappoint. Based in Melbourne, Heasley played 13-matches for the Power and proved why he was so highly regarded in the MPNFL. Has committed to the Power again next year in a huge boost the the club's hopes of progressing deep into September.
(HENTY)
Veteran Swampie who wound back the clock to win another best and fairest award with the club. With the Swampies having a young list, Ohlin slotted into the midfield and led by example with his precision kicking a highlight. Finished top five in the Azzi medal count which is an outstanding effort considering the Swampies finished second last on the ladder with five wins.
(BROCK-BURRUM)
Remains one of the most dangerous medium sized forwards in the competition and booted 60 goals this season in an outstanding return to finish second behind Castles for the league goalkicking title. Is a classy finisher who makes the most of his opportunities and doesn't need a lot of possessions to hurt the opposition.
