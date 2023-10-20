The Albury-Wodonga Football Association is set to experiment by playing shorter matches in 2024.
The trial is proposed for the FA Cup competitions, which are likely to be played in pre-season rather than throughout the year.
Games would comprise two halves of 30 minutes, rather than the standard 45, while substitutions would be unlimited for both men's and women's sides.
AWFA recorder Tony Cigana, who's been in caretaker charge of the association since Greg Scott's resignation as president, believes the changes will be welcomed by players.
"The plan is to make it more attractive, a T20-type event," Cigana said.
"When they start the pre-season, not everyone is ready to do a full 90 minutes of running and once you lose a game, you're out so you don't get a second chance.
"The interchange system - exactly the same as they do for AFL - will be monitored by a fourth official, so they've got to have one come off before one can go on.
"Everyone's still in pre-season mode so you need to have interchange.
"It'll be down to the fourth official to sort out, it has nothing to do with the central referee.
"Having a shortened version will create a little bit more interest and a little bit more urgency in the games, especially if you're chasing.
"We'll be able to play men's and women's games on the same night and they won't finish late."
Under the plans, Division 2 sides will no longer feature in the FA Cup, which remains as a straight knockout.
"The women will have eight sides so they'll go straight into quarter-finals," Cigana said.
"I'm trying to have the final on the Saturday after Anzac Day (April 27), while the weather is still good."
Entire rounds of the regular AWFA season are set to be played on weeknights in another arm of the proposed shake-up.
"I want to compact the draw, so the season is not too long, and have the Division 1 men and women actually playing for points in midweek," Cigana explained.
"We've been starting the season on the long weekend in March but a lot of clubs have complained it's too hot and they've still got cricket involvement.
"Easter falls early next year, at the end of March, so we could even look at the option of starting in April.
"It's either after Easter or we start on March 17, the weekend after the long weekend.
"We have a lot of postponements over the long weekend in Victoria because people are going away."
AWFA has asked clubs to nominate if they want to play on Good Friday or Easter Sunday next year.
Meanwhile, officials are hopeful the Division 1 women's competition will expand from six teams in 2024.
"Because we put a grading system in, those who finished top-two in reserves, as long as they keep eight players from that side, will move up into Division 1," Cigana explained.
"We're anticipating that Myrtleford and Wodonga Heart will move up into Div 1 next year.
"One of the recommendations from our women's committee was that we have a grading system and that's what we're going to do.
"If they only have six (players remaining), they'll stay down in Div 2.
"I'm banking, at the moment, on having eight teams in Division 1 next year."
