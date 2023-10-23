After seven years helping women struggling with literacy, dietary and sanitation problems in the South Pacific islands, CWA volunteer Gail Commens is ready to take a break.
Mrs Commens of Eurongilly just east of Junee, has stepped down as South Pacific president of the Associated Country Women of the World.
Mrs Commens, speaking on the sidelines of the 60th birthday of the Murray Group Country Women's Association celebrations in Albury on October 19, told The Border Mail it was the end of an incredibly exciting and fulfilling time of her life.
"All the CWAs in Australia, Rural Women New Zealand and Women in Agriculture and Business (South Australia) raised money to enable me to fund projects for women in the South Pacific islands," she said.
"This took me to the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga and Tuvalu."
Mrs Commens said she saw her role in helping women out not as a challenge, but a privilege.
"I was able to help a lot of under-privileged women living in poor villages, I didn't go to resorts," she said. "To live with the women, to see their needs and to help them out was very fulfilling.
"Everybody wanted water, they needed water tanks, sanitation for women, and literacy is problem, it's amazing how many still can't read or write.
"Nutrition is also a big issue, diabetes is prevalent in all the islands, a lot of people don't eat greens, it's mostly rice-based food."
Mrs Commens said her operation funded a preschool in the highlands of Papua New Guinea and another school in Tonga.
"We raised, through the CWA and individual people, a total of $95,600 to rebuild roads, redo water supplies and clean all the ashen garbage off there."
Her trips to Papua New Guinea, however, were equally as fulfilling.
"Up in the highlands of Papua New Guinea they had an interest in literacy classes," she said. "They started with adults learning how to read and write and worked their way up to about the equivalent of fourth class.
"They had a big graduation that I attended and it was just beautiful. What got me more than anything, they also taught people who were really disabled, both mentally and physically.
"They live on the edges of the villages, they're sort of outcasts, but they taught them as much as they could. Most of them now can write their names and read."
Mrs Commens will still maintain her association with the Associated Country Women of the World as vice-president but it means an end to her ongoing excursions.
"There's a new area president who lives in Sydney, as for me, I'm CWA through and through, I've been CWA for 52 years, so I'll still be busy," she said.
"I won't be travelling as much as I used to but I still keep in touch with some of the women that I've become really friendly with in some of those places - they're lifelong friends."
