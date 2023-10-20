Luke Garland has called time on his stellar O&M career with Lavington to join Jindera.
Garland was on a host of district league clubs recruiting radars but it is the Bulldogs who have emerged with another high-profile signing after also landing Albury premiership ruckman Zach Bye.
Ironically, Garland was interviewed by Osborne for the vacant coaching position and replace premiership coach Joel Mackie.
But Garland has opted to play under Mackie at the kennel instead in a huge boost to the Bulldogs returning as a finals force.
Garland, 34, revealed the Bulldogs were the always the frontrunners for his prized signature with his family having strong ties to the kennel.
His father, Kerry, played more than 200 club matches with the club, has been a tireless volunteer and served several roles on the Bulldogs' committee.
The canteen at Jindera is named 'Garland Family Canteen' in recognition of the enormous contribution the family has made to the club over a long period of time.
His older brother, Kade, played for the Bulldogs this season.
Garland is set to don the Bulldogs' No. 14 next season, the same number worn by his father throughout his career at the kennel and felt the time was right to head bush after two decades at Lavington Sports Ground.
"The time is right to head bush and it is a decision I gave a lot of thought to late in the season," Garland said.
"With my age and where Lavington is at, I thought it was the right time to leave the O&M.
"Playing for Jindera has always been on my radar, it was just a matter of picking the right time to do it.
"Lavington had the reserves, thirds and under-16 play in grand finals and is on the right path for future success.
"It's just a matter of the playing group sticking together at Lavington, which I'm sure they will."
He also captained the Panthers for around half his career, including the drought-breaking 2019 premiership.
So what is Garland's motivation to head bush in the twilight of his outstanding career?
"I've always had an ambition to play at Jindera at some stage," he said.
"It fulfills a childhood dream of mine I guess you could say.
"I want to take a step back from the higher standard of O&M.
"Both Mum and Dad have had a long association with Jindera, so that was a big factor in my decision as well."
Despite knocking back Osborne's coaching job, Garland was still linked to joining the Tigers with good mate Myles Aalbers set to lead the league powerhouse next year.
Garland revealed travelling to Osborne two nights a week to train and then on weekends to play, didn't appeal to him.
"Obviously my best mate is coaching Osborne but the travel factor was the biggest issue for me," Garland said.
"So realistically it was always going to be hard to drive past Jindera with the family history.
"I met with Osborne about their vacant coaching position and had contact from a lot of different district league clubs.
"But coaching is something that has never really appealed to me.
"It's not something that I've ever had aspirations to do and I wanted to be honest with clubs and myself as well.
"My personal life at home, the amount of time that you have to dedicate to coaching, I couldn't give it my 100 percent commitment.
"So that made it an easy decision to turn down a few coaching opportunities."
Garland has the utmost respect for Mackie after playing most of his O&M career against the Albury champion.
"Joel's record speaks for itself," he said.
"Seven-time Albury premiership player, dual Morris medallist and reigning Hume league premiership coach... it's an enviable record that most players can only dream about.
"Obviously we played against each other a lot but it's exciting to think that I will be on his side next year.
"I look forward to working alongside Joel and getting the best outcome possible for Jindera.
"Personally, off the field I get along with Joel really well and had a lot to do with him over the years, even stretching back to our junior days.
"I definitely used to butt heads with him on the ground but I think we have got mutual respect for each other.
"Joel was one of the premier players in the O&M, so as an opposition player, you always tried to get under his skin and rattle his cage.
"Because nine times out of 10 he was probably dominating.
"I've got the utmost respect for Joel because he was such a big game player.
"When you talk about players having a major influence on the big stage, Mackie was the man and always stood up."
Garland said he had initially committed to the Bulldogs for one season.
