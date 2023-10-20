If you've been to a Border Relay For Life, it's likely you've met "The Bead Lady" during your walk.
Katrina Coleman, who has supported the Cancer Council fundraiser for 12 years with her team, Beading for a Cure, has been announced the Hero of the 21st edition on October 21 and 22.
Her connection to cancer began in 2007 when her daughter's best friend was diagnosed and two years later succumbed to leukaemia.
It led Ms Coleman to join Border Relay For Life the next year, where she set up a stall selling bead strings and allowed participants to add a new piece to them each time they completed a lap.
Her sister-in-law then battled breast cancer, but it was 2012 where Ms Coleman began her own journey with the disease after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.
She faced the daunting news of needing a radical hysterectomy, but with annual check-ups, she has been cancer-free ever since.
"The first couple of years I started doing it (Relay For Life), I recall being in the car and looking in my rear vision mirror and seeing beads hanging from people's mirrors. People love it and it's a memento for each relay," Ms Coleman said.
"The relay community is such a good community. We only come together once a year, but we make the most of it, and we're all here for the same reason at the end of the day."
Ms Coleman will cut the ribbon to open the event at 9.30am on Saturday, October 21, and will speak at the Hope Ceremony at dusk.
Border Relay For Life committee member Peter Whitmarsh said he was keen to see the community turn out in force.
"They come together from all walks of life. You wouldn't meet these people normally, but you see them on the track and you know them," he said.
"It's a community event and that's what it is all about.
"The Hope Ceremony is the most meaningful part of the whole event and we do get an influx of people come down for that.
"It was a miserable day last year and folks were leaving in droves because they were getting blown away, but they came back for the Hope Ceremony, as cold as it was. They don't have to be here the whole weekend, but we definitely see strong numbers during the ceremony."
More than $100,000 has already been raised for the 2023 relay, which has taken the total to more than $5 million in the 21 years it has been running on the Border.
Mr Whitmarsh said around 700 registrations had been received in the lead-up, with a further 500 expected on the day.
To register or donate to Border Relay For Life, visit www.cancercouncil.org.au/borderrelay, or purchase tickets in the major raffle at www.raffletix.com.au/borderrfl.
