Threatening to kill her might not have been genuine, but a magistrate says a Thurgoona man would have instilled genuine fear in his victim.
Oscar Julius McElwaine and the woman had just argued in the wake of him making clear he did not want to them to be an "item".
The pair had been in a sporadic, intimate relationship for about one year when McElwaine became enraged on hearing she had made a social media post stating they were a couple.
"I will take you out the bush and kill you," McElwaine fired back at the woman.
Police said the comment made the victim "very fearful, as she believed that he was genuinely serious in the remark made".
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys that the victim had taken the view that they were "official" whereas his client "did not".
"The victim became hysterical," Mr Cronin said.
"He couldn't convince her to get out of the vehicle because she was so upset."
It was then that he grabbed hold of her arm and tried to drag her out of the car, but couldn't.
Mr Cronin said that while the woman suffered an injury - she later took a photograph on her phone of bruising to her upper left arm - this was at the lower end of the criminal scale.
It was conceded the intimidation was more serious.
"Nothing excuses what my client did, nothing excuses the threat," he said.
Mr Cronin said a sentence assessment report carried out by NSW Community Corrections on McElwaine was "quite positive" and revealed he had insight into his offending.
McElwaine previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and contravention of an apprehended violence order.
Ms Humphreys noted how McElwaine changed his pleas on the day of a scheduled hearing of the charges.
"It appears that it was the end of a relationship between two young people," she said of what took place on February 1.
Ms Humphreys said McElwaine and the victim could be said to have "shared different views on the status of the relationship".
"That comment clearly made the victim fearful," she said, even if he did say he had no intention of carrying out the threat.
The court was told McElwaine's stress levels were high at the time as he was a week away from facing a court date of another assault occasioning actual bodily harm charge, for which he was given a community corrections order.
Ms Humphreys said McElwaine, who was using illicit substances at the time had taken "significant" steps towards his own rehabilitation, including enrolling in the men's behavioural change program.
Nevertheless, breaching the apprehended violence order was a serious matter, and reflected an all-too-often and unacceptable scenario where people treated these as merely "a piece of paper".
McElwaine was visibly relieved when Ms Humphreys convicted and placed him on a 12-month community corrections order with supervision and an unpaid work component.
He was also fined $900.
