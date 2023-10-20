An almost century-old North East pub turned farm stay is on the market for just under $1 million.
Hotel Granya, set on more than two hectares on Murray River Road, next to Lake Hume, has been listed for $990,000 after being restored by its most recent owners.
The hotel, established in 1928, which also operated as a rehabilitation centre, was purchased by the late Gary Paxton and Bridget Bowe in February 2020, who restored and opened the venue by September of that year.
Within the main building is a bar, dining room, lounge area, outdoor beer garden, manager's residence, seven dorm style rooms and one large backpacker style room with accommodation for up to six people.
The property also features an orchard with fig, citrus and cherry trees, a vegetable garden, chicken coop, large storage shed and ample room for animals.
Selling agent Dean Star, of Elders Real Estate Albury-Wodonga, said there had been strong interest shown from a variety of parties.
"There's a group looking at it as a residential home, there's a group looking to resurrect the pub, so there's certainly opportunities for both those entities," he said.
"It's very neat, tidy and presentable and has the ability to be used for Airbnb holiday lets or weekend events. It's certainly got some pluses that's for sure.
"I think it's an attractive opportunity due to its persona and history. With the size of the land and the extra outbuildings, it is certainly enticing groups from Melbourne, Queensland and locally.
"You might see a pub with a quarter acre or half acre allotment, but five acres with the mini motel rooms by the pub as well as the two cottages at the rear is a nice layout.
"There's a room with a bathroom that is a definite residential opportunity, separate to those mini motel rooms and the two buildings."
Mr Star said securing finance had been a challenge for prospective buyers right across the market.
"We've got a group trying to get the finances through, but the banks are uncertain and can't give a definitive answer," he said.
A transferable liquor licence is available should the buyer wish to continue the hotel operation.
