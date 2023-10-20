Neighbours use hoses to prevent fire spreading at East Albury home

Neighbours have stopped a fire from engulfing a home at an East Albury property.
Emergency crews were alerted about 12.30am on Friday after a blaze at the back of a Walsh Street house.
The residents had lit a fire in a drum, which had spread into the eaves of the building.
Neighbours used hoses to put out the flames during the October 20 incident.
Firefighters attended and remained at the scene for about an hour to ensure the flames hadn't spread.
The home suffered minor damage during the incident.
