The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Neighbours use hoses to prevent fire spreading at East Albury home

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 20 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Neighbours have stopped a fire from engulfing a home at an East Albury property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.