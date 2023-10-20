Albury Council is being urged to continue the half-day holiday for the city's Gold Cup after strong public backing to retain it.
A recommendation to Monday night's meeting, October 23, proposes the council support the half-day holiday for the 2024 and 2025 horse races.
To the question 'do you support Albury City applying for a half-day public holiday to support the Albury Gold Cup?', there was 67.78 per cent 'yes' replies and 32.22 per cent naysayers with 1527 responses.
That question was only open to the general community.
When the business sector alone was asked if it backed the council continuing to support a Gold Cup half-day off, there were 56.76 per cent in favour and 43.24 against.
Asked if the race day was an "important social and community event" for the city, 72.85 per cent across both the wider public and business circles answered 'yes'.
Underlining community interest, 45 pages of comments about the holiday are included in the agenda for Monday night's meeting, along with a handwritten letter and eight emails from organisations consulted.
Many are supportive, but others suggest it should be a full-day holiday or is inappropriate given its link to gambling.
The Scots School Albury principal Vicki Steer was against the holiday, telling the council "for a boarding school, this arrangement is particularly tricky".
Albury West Public School and Springdale Heights Preschool want a full-day holiday or no public holiday, given logistical issues.
The general manager of vessel manufacturer Malibu Boats Australia, Ben Slater, who has an Albury factory, was dismissive of the half-day holiday from his perspective.
"Our business, as a manufacturing entity, perceives little to no benefit from the carnival, especially when it amplifies our operational expenses," Mr Slater wrote.
Dyson buses North East regional manager Brett Drinnan noted the half-day holiday was "a logistical nightmare" with coaches not available for early school finishes.
"I am 100% (sic) in favour of supporting the race day as it brings $$$ (sic) into the community and allows us to celebrate what is great in the region, but in my opinion it would serve our community far better to have a full day holiday like Wodonga with their race day in November," Mr Drinnan stated.
Comments ranged from "it's a bogan holiday and an excuse to get drunk" to "it's an amazing day for families and friends to enjoy".
The council has been advised to support the half-day holiday over two years, despite a new council being elected next year, as the fresh team would not have time for a similar consultation as occurred recently.
If the half-day holiday is backed by council, an application for it to be formally gazetted will be sent to the NSW government.
