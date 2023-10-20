The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Prison changes after sex offender dies in jail after Albury court appearance

October 20 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Changes have been made at Junee jail after a sex offender died in custody following an Albury court appearance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.