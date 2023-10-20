The stage is set for one of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's biggest days when Dan Christian rolls into Corowa this weekend.
Christian represented Australia 43 times and scored almost 6000 runs during a T20 career which saw him earn a reputation as a global gun-for-hire, picking up 280 wickets in the Big Bash League, IPL and England's T20 Blast among others.
The 40-year-old will make his Corowa debut against St Patrick's on Saturday, with hundreds expected to descend on Ball Park for a day unlike the club has ever seen before.
His five-match deal has its origins on the golf course, after Christian got chatting to Corowa all-rounder and fellow Indigenous representative Ben Mitchell.
"I floated the idea to him three or four months ago," Mitchell explained.
"I was shocked I got a 'yes' and then I was shocked again I got a 'yes' when I sent the follow up text message.
"We're even more shocked now that he's signed on and coming but that's 'DC', he's a man of his word.
"He's very competitive and if he says something, he's going to do it.
"That's exactly why he's here and to have him for at least five games, when we were hoping for one or two, shows he's not here for the limelight for a week, he actually wants to make a difference to the club.
"I don't think you'll find a better player playing country cricket in Australia and knowing Dan, he will be giving 110 percent every week.
"These won't be exhibition games, put it that way, he'll bring an ultra-competitive, win-at-all-costs mentality."
Corowa president Paul Lavis admitted it was a pinch-yourself moment when he saw Christian's name on the team sheet posted to the club's Facebook page on Friday.
"It's ridiculous," Lavis laughed.
"He filled in his 'rego' the other day and paid his subs!
"People are talking about it around the town and 'Erdel' (CAW chairman Michael Erdeljac) is saying the same in Albury.
"We're probably on the radar a bit more because of this.
"Plus, I've never seen so many blokes train as I did on Thursday night.
"Close to 40 blokes would have trained and when we shifted from Wang, seven years ago, you'd have six or seven there.
"It's quite amazing; I'd never seen those numbers.
"It's why we're here; we all love cricket and we want cricket to continue to be a major sport.
"That's a big reason for the Christian-Smith thing, just to get some publicity.
"It's not about us winning; they mightn't even play finals!
"We've had a few cracks about buying premierships and stuff but they're no certainties to even play finals so that's not what it's about."
Christian's first game comes against last season's beaten grand finalists, so Corowa's undefeated record after the opening two rounds will be severely tested.
The all-rounder's contribution, therefore, could make a huge difference.
"When you see Dan Christian playing for Corowa, everyone automatically thinks of him hitting balls out of the ground but what I'm excited about is having that stability with the ball," Mitchell said.
"You're going to get 10 overs out of him and he's got some of the best T20 skills in the world which are going to translate down here.
"He's also one of the best fielders on the planet so you're getting all three facets out of him.
"If a team's lucky enough to knock him over early with the bat, they've then got to face 10 overs of an ultra-competitive Dan Christian who still wants to make a difference in the game."
Christian is one of three changes to the Corowa side, with Matt Grantham and Kade Wilson returning after missing the win over Wodonga last weekend.
St Patrick's, meanwhile, look significantly stronger than they did seven days ago, with Dean Nicholson, Neil Smith, Luke Evans, Matt Crawshaw, Mitch O'Brien and Kori Stevenson all returning.
"Hopefully the cars are parked around the ground like a footy game," Lavis said.
"That's my goal, and I think there probably will be."
It will be Corowa captain Jarryd Hatton who decides when, and how, to best use Christian.
"For the competition, it's really exciting, and it's going to be a big day on Saturday, coming up against last year's grand finalists," Hatton said.
"They'll be ready to go and no doubt thinking what a great opportunity and a great scalp to take down at Ball Park.
"But the joint's buzzing and this is our line-in-the-sand moment.
"We can go back to the Corowa of old and say 'we're young and we're progressing' or we can actually go and compete with the good clubs of the competition.
"Dan's coming into the side and there's going to be a real buzz around the place so we've just got to make sure we contain our excitement."
That may be easier for Corowa's older heads than the talented teenagers who are just starting to establish themselves as A-grade cricketers.
"I'm just excited to be able to walk out onto that field knowing we're playing for a country town like Corowa and the whole community is going to get around us and that 'DC' is going to bring us all together," Mitchell said.
"The younger kids will be starstruck for the first 10 overs, going 'why am I on the same team as Dan Christian?' but you just won't get this anywhere else.
"That's what we spoke about, he's super excited for that and he's super excited that his old man can drive down from Narrandera and watch him play country cricket as well.
"To be able to come down and watch someone of Dan Christian's calibre, for free, on a Saturday afternoon, in a beautiful setting like Ball Park, with cheap beers and cheap food, it's a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to be perfectly honest.
"It probably won't happen again and we're obviously right place, right time.
"Full credit goes to 'Stump' (Lavis) and the whole club for making it happen.
"From a broader perspective, for Riverina cricket and NSW country cricket, we just want to get people wanting to play cricket and if playing with or against DC doesn't do that, nothing will."
Play starts at 11.30am with a forecasted top of 27C.
Elsewhere in provincial cricket on Saturday, Lavington will be chasing a third straight win when they travel to face Tallangatta.
Baranduda hosts Wodonga Raiders, New City entertains North Albury, Wodonga takes on East Albury and Belvoir is at home to Albury.
