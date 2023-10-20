A Finley man was experiencing a "drug-induced psychosis" when he armed himself with two knives in his mother's home as police tried to get him out, a court has heard.
Adam Cooling had not long finished a five-year, three-month prison sentence in Victoria for malicious wounding.
He held about 20 police at bay, including uniform and NSW Highway Patrol officers, at Finley for just under an hour before he was incapacitated with two jolts from an electric shock device.
Cooling was handcuffed and taken by ambulance to Albury hospital, where he was arrested and taken back to the Albury police station.
The 32-year-old has now appeared in Albury Local Court via a video link to Junee jail.
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston entered a guilty plea on Cooling's behalf to a charge of using or threatening to use an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.
"It appears this is a matter," magistrate Melissa Humphreys said, "that may require a full (sentencing assessment) report, Ms McCorriston. That can't occur today."
Ms Humphreys said it was a serious offence, against a history of offensive behaviour.
Police told the court that Cooling had an "extensive" and "increasingly violent" criminal history, including being on bail in Victoria more recently on another malicious wounding allegation.
Cooling also had a "prolific" drug addiction that resulted in violent outrages and incidents of psychosis.
The court was told Cooling was suffering just such a methamphetamine-induced psychosis on September 30 about 5pm when he armed himself with a knife.
He held the knife to his throat while threatening to kill police if they came to the house and attempted to arrest him.
Cooling's mother phoned a mental health helpline, who in turn told her to call triple zero. His family then left the house.
Police arrived about 8.20pm and set up a perimeter zone around the house, then attempted to detain Cooling under the NSW Mental Health Act due to the fact he had armed himself against them.
His mother and some of the officers then tried to speak to Cooling through the front door, urging him to come outside and drop the knife.
Police said Cooling could be seen opening a front blind several times, making it clear he was armed with a steak knife with a 15-centimetre blade and a carving knife with a 30-centimetre blade.
He refused to drop the knives and said repeatedly that he would stab police or paramedics if they tried to approach him.
For the next 30 minutes his mother negotiated with him through the front screen door, then police used a Taser to effect his arrest.
Cooling was further refused bail and will be sentenced on November 29.
