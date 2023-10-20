Hume Freeway crash causes traffic delays after driver fails to give way to speeding car

A crash has caused delays on the Hume Freeway after a driver failed to give way at an intersection and hit a speeding vehicle.
Police and fire crews were called to the highway's intersection with McKoy Street about 11.55am on Friday, October 20.
Wodonga Highway Patrol Sergeant Tony Chamberlain said a probationary driver towing a trailer failed to give way to an oncoming Kia in the southbound lanes.
The Kia crashed into the trailer, causing extensive damage to the front end of the Kia and trailer.
The utility was also damaged.
Sergeant Chamberlain said tickets would likely be issued as a result of the crash, which led to one southbound lane on the freeway closing.
"Nobody was injured thankfully, only a bit of vehicle damage," he said.
"We've got a very congested Hume Freeway now.
"We're down to one lane whilst the emergency services are clearing the scene."
The Kia driver was from Sydney and the ute driver appeared to be from the Border region.
"We'd ask that drivers be mindful of the road conditions and their surroundings," Sergeant Chamberlain said.
"The result of this was through inattention.
"One has failed to give way, and one was exceeding the speeding limit when they've got through the intersection.
"So we'd ask everyone pay attention to the road and the conditions around them."
There appeared to have been a previous recent crash at the site, with a damaged fence and deep tyre marks at the site.
The intersection was modified in 2018 and an 80kmh limit introduced following a series of serious crashes.
