The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hume Freeway crash causes traffic delays after driver fails to give way to speeding car

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 20 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A crash has caused delays on the Hume Freeway after a driver failed to give way at an intersection and hit a speeding vehicle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.