A disability support worker who entered clients' homes while they were away and stole ADHD medication left a mother traumatised over the significant breach of trust.
Stephen Maxwell Dennett, 43, has admitted to aggravated burglary and theft charges following offences against multiple victims.
Dennett had a job that required him to attend homes to assist people with special needs, including children.
The first victim, a Wodonga mother, had known Dennett for a year before his offending.
The woman's daughter has ADHD and is prescribed medication, which was kept in a lock tin.
Her son was at home by himself on August 12 last year when Dennett arrived, much to the boy's surprise.
Dennett knew the boy's mother wasn't at home and entered through a rear door and accessed the medication tin.
He told his mother what had happened and the pair reported it to Wodonga police two days later.
Dennett lost his job the following month.
He targeted another home in Baranduda multiple times, including on February 1 this year.
IN THE NEWS:
He entered while nobody was home and took 40mg and 50mg tablets of Vyvanse and Ritalin.
Both drugs are stimulants.
Dennett had previously supported a boy at the home, and the boy's mother had previous suspicions that Dennett had stolen medication.
A check of security cameras captured the 43-year-old.
Dennett had been wanted for questioning by the police but fled to Berrigan.
He was eventually spoken to on February 6 after initially refusing to answer the door.
He admitted to the medication thefts, and said he'd been to the Baranduda home five times over a period of several months to steal medication.
Dennett said he had PTSD and was prescribed medication but had run out.
He said he took the stolen drugs as they "made him feel good".
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins noted it was "a pretty significant breach of trust".
Dennett will be sentenced on November 1.
