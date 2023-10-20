The union leader for nurses at Albury hospital says he was not aware of structural damage to a ward before it was revealed publicly this week and has called on management to release a report declaring that it is "safe".
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Albury hospital branch president Geoff Hudson said the troubled state of medical ward 2, due to ground movement, came as news to him and his members.
He described the lack of communication as "deeply annoying".
"The branch have big concerns around the transparency of the whole thing, particularly when you look at the risk assessment and some of the controls there which are for staff to highlight any problems," Mr Hudson said.
"If we don't know to look for those things, how effective is that?"
Albury Wodonga Health on Thursday, October 19, responded to the public release of 2022 internal reports about the structural damage with a four-paragraph statement attributed to chief of infrastructure Shaun Strachan.
He stated an assessment in June this year by Belvoir Consulting, the same firm which in 2022 flagged the need for remediation to occur in 2023, "confirmed the building is safe to be used".
Belvoir Consulting engineer David Sharp told The Border Mail his last inspection of the ward was in February-March 2023 and he subsequently provided a report saying it was safe, but could not say anymore due to client confidentiality.
He said he was now "out of the loop" and hospital managers are "doing their own risk assessment".
Mr Hudson said: "We need to see this latest report that they're referring to, to have confidence the workplace is safe."
The Border Mail asked Albury Wodonga Health on Friday. October 20, if it would release the latest report that deemed the ward safe and if not, why not and also asked why nursing staff had not been alerted to the damage to medical ward 2.
Questions were also asked why remedial work had not occurred, whether that was due to cost or the impact of having 21 beds unavailable while the ward was shut for work?
All queries went unanswered, instead the same four-paragraph statement from Thursday was issued.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said he was looking "forward to Albury Wodonga Health providing further detail as to how they are meeting the repairs that are required to this ward".
Benambra MP Bill Tilley, who highlighted the issue by circulating the internal documents released through the NSW Parliament, said he was concerned with ongoing ground movement.
"They've just let it go and that hospital, at Albury base hospital, is still slipping, up to about 80 millimetres is somewhere suggested and even the documents say that it is a risk to nurses, doctors, patients (and) that there is a potential there that the roof will fall in," Mr Tilley said.
"By the way in these documents...it doesn't include the costings to remedy that problem...so who knows what the cost of that is going to be, what in that case do we have to miss out on?"
Mr Tilley wants a halt to moves to have Albury hospital redeveloped in the wake of concerns about the earth at that site as well as confirmation this week that a 2021 Albury Wodonga Health master plan recommended an entirely new hospital for the Twin Cities.
He said his fight for a single-site was about "having the best option for our clinicians, for our nurses, for our doctors, for all the other allied staff and most importantly for our patients".
Asked if he hoped this week's revelations would make his Liberal colleague Mr Clancy re-assess his support for the Albury redevelopment, Mr Tilley said "I can't speak for Justin" and due to parliamentary commitments this week they had not spoken but he hoped to show him the "evidence".
Mr Clancy said he would continue to support the Albury hospital upgrade, in spite of the greenfields recommendation emerging, because of the investment made by state governments in the project.
