Nurses rep raises concerns about Albury hospital ground report

By Anthony Bunn
Updated October 20 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 6:00pm
Albury hospital nurses union leader Geoff Hudson says his members have not been informed of structural problems with a ward which caters to non-surgical patients. Picture by Mark Jesser
The union leader for nurses at Albury hospital says he was not aware of structural damage to a ward before it was revealed publicly this week and has called on management to release a report declaring that it is "safe".

