After being drafted by Collingwood in 2010, JONATHON CEGLAR called time on his AFL career in August after 110 matches over 13 seasons. The 32-year-old caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE and revealed his future plans including whether he is any chance to pull the boots on again and play locally or spend time in a coaching role.
BRENT GODDE: Let's go with the million dollar question first. You announced your retirement from the AFL in August. What's the likelihood of you playing at a lower standard next year?
JONO CEGLAR: I definitely won't play next year. I want to totally step away from football for at least 12-months and I couldn't commit to any club at the moment because the body is fairly banged up and needs a good rest.
BG: That rules out next year but what about after that considering that you are only 32?
JC: The likelihood of me playing ever again is very slim. But I guess you can't rule it out completely.
BG: Nearly every club in the district has a quality big man like yourself high on their recruiting radar. Can you give us an insight into how many clubs have made contact since August?
JC: There have been quite a few calls and a few numbers that have popped up on my phone that I didn't recognise and that I let go through to the message bank. But you can't blame clubs for asking the question and I guess recruiters are just doing their job and due diligence.
BG: What's the main reason that you are unlikely to play again?
JC: I just can't commit to a club with my body the way it is at the moment. I feel it would be unfair of me to put my hand out and ask for a substantial amount of money, knowing that my body will most likely let me down.
BG: What do you tell clubs when they call to gauge your interest in playing again?
JC: I just be honest and tell them my body is not up to it. Clubs don't know until they ask the question I guess.
BG: What about coaching, does returning to your junior club like Wodonga Raiders and helping in a coaching capacity appeal to you if the club approached you?
JC: Not at the moment. I'm sure some clubs might call next season and ask if I can have a coaching session with a young ruckman or something like that which I would consider but I can't really commit to coaching either at the moment.
BG: What's the biggest hurdle for you in regards to coaching?
JC: A coaching role, especially at a high standard like the O&M is a big commitment. I'm a big believer that if you are not fully committed, which I wouldn't be at the moment, you are only doing yourself and the club an injustice. It's either all in or not at all and I don't have the desire at the moment.
BG: So you won't coach next year either but what about in the future?
JC: It's something that I would consider. I probably just want to enjoy getting away from the structure of playing AFL for a while and having the weekends to myself again. I might get the coaching bug in the future, I won't know I guess until I start watching a few matches locally.
BG: How are you feeling now that the dust has settled on your decision to retire from the AFL?
JC: I've got no regrets and am content with my decision. It was the right call and I made the decision at the start of the year that this season would be it regardless of what happened. It obviously turned out that I had a bad year with injuries.
BG: Hypothetically, if Geelong had offered you another contract, you would have still turned it down?
JC: It didn't get to that stage but just the constant injuries I've suffered the past three years has taken a toll and I'm mentally cooked as well. Our first child arrived this year as well, so your priorities change a bit as well in that regard.
BG: You had to take medication this season, just enable you to train, let alone play?
JC: I took anti inflammatory tablets most days and then pain killers before the main training session each week and then before the game. My body just wouldn't allow me to do what I wanted it to do without the medication.
BG: How do you reflect on your career after playing 101 matches at Hawthorn and nine at Geelong over 13-years after being originally drafted by Collingwood in 2011?
JC: 13-years is a long time and I think I only went to school for 12-years. So to do something for so long at the highest level possible, I'm quite proud of the achievement. To play 100 AFL matches at one club, not a lot of people achieve that.
BG: As a teenager, you never thought you would be good enough to get drafted?
JC: I've always been realistic and as a kid, I was a very average footballer. So to get as far as I did and achieve what I have achieved, I would have laughed at you if you told me that when I was a 16-year-old. So my career is something that I'm very grateful for.
BG: As you said, not many people play 100 matches at the elite level. You must be proud that you made the most of your ability?
JC: I don't consider myself to be a great player but to play 100 matches you have to be half decent I guess. You have to put the work in and I always enjoyed the pre-season and rarely missed a session.
BG: There are a lot of fringe benefits in playing AFL?
JC: You do get the opportunity to make a lot of contacts and that helps open some doors for you and is another thing that I'm grateful for.
BG: You must be grateful also to have spent time at three of the biggest clubs in the AFL in Collingwood, Hawthorn and Geelong?
JC: I guess I don't know anything different and it's weird because you are just living day to day and you don't necessarily notice internally. It's not something you really think about or talk about. Especially at Hawthorn where the club tries to downplay everything externally.
BG: You were hampered by a foot injury for most of the season which restricted you to six senior matches with the Cats?
JC: I had a few issues with my foot and a knee that cost me the year before as well.
BG: You recently had surgery and are in a moon boot for a while?
JC: I had ankle surgery two weeks ago and have to get my knee done as well once the ankle heals sufficiently.
BG: Were you disappointed not to get an official farewell game with Geelong?
JC: Not at all and I would have felt very uncomfortable if that happened. Probably every game I played for the last two years I knew could be my last game.
BG: You have already relocated from Geelong back to the Border?
JC: It's been a bit of a whirlwind six weeks to be honest, moving back here, I had a heap of work I needed to do on my agistment farm and then had surgery.
BG: What do you consider your career lowlight?
JC: Probably doing my knee in 2016. Once you do an ACL, you never fully recover and I've since had another four knee surgeries on it post injury. The injury happened probably when I just felt the most comfortable I ever had as an AFL player and I think I was 24 at the time.
BG: Is there a standout ruckman that you came up against?
JC: Probably Max Gawn, slightly ahead of Nic Naitanui. It was like a game of Survivor coming up against Naitanui and coincidentally we both did our knee in the exact same game. Pre injury Naitanui was quite scary and could do things that I've never seen other ruckmen do.
BG: What about Fremantle's Aaron Sandilands?
JC: I rucked against big 'Sandy' at the MCG and it was only my third match. He was a giant and you would try and run into him but you had no hope of getting your hand on the ball at the bounces.
BG: What are your short term plans now that you have relocated back to the area?
JC: In the lead-up to Christmas not much and probably just chill as much as possible. I've got the agistment farm to keep me busy but I'm keeping my options open to what else I decide to do as far as my next career move.
BG: How is the agistment farm near Yackandandah going, you have received a lot of support from local trainers?
JC: The agistment farm has been great and a bit of a learning curve for me. The farm is basically set up now how I want it and I have been lucky with the support from trainers. It's still a lot of work but when you are passionate about something you find it rewarding and not like a chore.
BG: The farm has been a good escape from football over the past few years?
JC: It was but it might be a bit different now that I've retired. I've been able to spend a lot more time and get stuck into a few improvements that needed to be done. Horse racing is probably the thing that I'm most passionate about, so to be able to earn a bit of an income from that is satisfying.
BG: No doubt you still have a few shares in different horses?
JC: We recently lost our Group 1 winner El Patroness who was trained by Danny O'Brien. I got a call two weeks ago at 8am on a Sunday morning from O'Brien's racing manager. I knew it wouldn't be good news and I was told the sad news that she had passed away.
BG: What races did you have on the radar over the spring carnival?
JC: She was being set for the Caulfield Stakes and the Caulfield Cup.
BG: Are there any other horses that you have an interest in that could be worth following over the spring?
JC: Not really, El Patroness was the one. Irish Sequel who won the Group 2 Brisbane Cup last year also recently broke down and will be on the sidelines for a while. I'm not having much luck with the horses I own at the moment.
