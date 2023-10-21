The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Heath Parkinson, once acquitted of murder, violently attacked partner

October 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man once acquitted of murder over a fatal stabbing in Corowa remains in custody after admitting to serious domestic violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.