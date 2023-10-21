A man once acquitted of murder over a fatal stabbing in Corowa remains in custody after admitting to serious domestic violence.
Heath Kevin Parkinson stabbed Christopher Quirk in his leg at Corowa on March 10, 2018.
Mr Quirk died of blood loss and Parkinson faced a murder charge, but the act was determined to be self defence.
Parkinson was himself stabbed multiple times by Quirk, who had initially been armed with the knife used to strike the fatal blow.
Parkinson was released from custody in June 2020, and started a relationship with a woman he knew through mutual friends last year.
The relationship ended after Parkinson brutally attacked the woman in the vicinity of her daughter on January 6.
He had been caring for the young girl, who has a medical issue which requires regular attention, while the victim was at work.
The victim took her daughter to Kmart to spend her Christmas money about 8pm and Parkinson was highly agitated when the pair returned home.
He questioned the victim about her apparently being with another man and demanded to know her location on the day and to see screenshots of her calls and transactions.
Parkinson, 38, got more agitated and refused to leave and pushed the woman onto a bed before swearing at her.
"The complainant was terrified and she got up and tried to run out the door," police told the Wodonga court.
Parkinson grabbed her jumper and gave her "a massive smack to the left side of her head" which was so hard, it took her breath away.
The woman said her ear rang like there was a siren right beside it.
Parkinson screamed at the victim to "shut the f--- up" and called her a "dumb dog" and other profanities as she was pinned down.
"Everyone knows what I'm capable of," he said.
"Check the scoreboard."
The woman tried to escape through a window but Parkinson threw her down, causing her to hit a vanity and a shower screen.
He pushed her onto the bed and questioned her about her phone contacts and again warned "everyone knows what I'm capable of".
The victim pleaded to be able to check on her daughter's medical issue for over an hour.
Parkinson either hit or pushed her into a peg board and dragged her back into the room.
She had bruising on her face and he demanded she put make up on and suddenly started being nice.
He blamed the victim for making him do it.
Her daughter asked "Mummy, what happened to your face?".
The woman received medical treatment on January 18 and staff from the Centre Against Violence assisted her.
"The complainant is scared of the accused and describes him as being unpredictable," police told the court.
The victim made a statement on May 13 and Parkinson was arrested at a Rutherglen home on May 25.
Lawyer Glenn Moody said his client had PTSD following the fatal incident in Corowa in 2018.
Parkinson was stabbed in his chest and abdomen and was close to death when he was taken to Albury hospital.
He has long running drug issues but Mr Moody said he was "itching to get back to work".
The 38-year-old has served about 150 days in custody and will be sentenced on November 8.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.