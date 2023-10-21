North East residents dropping off cans and bottles under Victoria's new container deposit scheme will initially not be able to put them through reverse vending machines.
When the system begins on November 1, consumers around the North East will have to go to staffed depots to receive their 10-cent refunds.
That is in contrast to those in Albury who have had reverse vending machines for drop-offs since the container deposit scheme started in NSW in 2017.
The North East situation follows Visy, rather than TOMRA Cleanaway, winning the contract to manage the Victorian scheme in an area stretching from Mildura to Corryong as well as parts of Melbourne.
Visy in turn has engaged companies to run collection depots in various locations.
For Wodonga and Wangaratta that involves Exchange Depot, a company that has collection sites in Western Australia and Queensland for those states' can and bottle return schemes, coming to town.
Their depots will be based in Kane Road and Newman Street respectively.
Shepparton-based waste and recycling firm Foott will have depots in its hometown as well as Benalla, Cobram and Yarrawonga.
Both operators will have high-speed counting machines to accept drink containers whether they be glass, plastic or aluminium.
Foott chief executive Andrew Yeoland said: "These counters we've got can count 100 to 300 bottles or cans per minute, so it's pretty quick."
Exchange Depot managing director Damien Woolford said his sites would open Monday to Saturday with a staff of at least three in attendance.
Mr Yeoland added his centres would also be open on those days with at least two staff per shift.
Both hinted the depots may open on Sundays pending demand.
It is expected Visy will operate reverse vending machines directly and they will be set up in the North East later in the first year of the scheme operating.
A launch of what is called the VicReturn scheme will be held on Wednesday, October 25, with a website listing drop-off points going live that day.
"From 25 October, Victorians can go to the interactive map at http://cdsvic.org.au to find the closest refund point to them," VicReturn chief executive Jim Round said.
"When completely rolled out, Victoria's container deposit scheme will be the most accessible and convenient in the country, making it easier than ever to recycle across our state."
In addition to machines and depots, there will be over-the-counter refund sites and pop-up operations at events such as music festivals and sporting matches where a large volume of bottles and cans are expected.
