Nick Hynes has returned to the Tallangatta & District League with Mitta United.
The former Dederang-Mt Beauty forward stepped up to play Ovens and Murray football with Wodonga this year, kicking 13 goals in 10 senior games for Jordan Taylor's side.
But given his coaching commitments at Dederang Cricket Club, the prospect of a year playing alongside the prolific Ethan Redcliffe at the lower standard of the TDFL appealed greatly to the 28-year-old.
"It's more of a lifestyle thing than anything else," Hynes said.
"Going back to the Tallangatta League will be just as fun and playing in a forward pocket with a bloke like 'Reddie' will be pretty good.
"They're up-and-coming and are going to have a good tilt at a decent year so I thought 'why not?'
"I'm coaching cricket at Dederang for two years so I needed that step back for the winter and I thought Mitta was the best fit for that.
"I know a few of the Dederang people won't like it but I've made the call and I'm pretty happy with it.
"There's a few good players out there who I'll be able to play with it.
"If I can get on the end of a few, I'll be pretty happy."
Hynes, who booted four goals in Wodonga's round two win over Wangaratta, was in and out of the side at times and played five matches in the reserves.
But he had no regrets about heading into town to test himself.
"It was heaps of fun, exactly what I wanted," Hynes said.
"But my form just wasn't as good as previous years, I couldn't get my body as good as I wanted it to in the latter stages of the year to get back into the seniors.
"But I loved being at Wodonga and I loved 'JT' as a coach, so it was certainly enjoyable and I've learned a heap.
"It's so much quicker (in the Ovens and Murray).
"The skills are just elite and there's no passengers.
"You've got to work harder, get less kicks and then you'll be more successful.
"I ran, this year, more than I've run in the previous three years combined and probably got half the amount of kicks I did the year before.
"It was a hell of a lot of work but the rewards are there for anyone who puts in the effort.
"I'm glad I did it and I might even go back but that's a 'next year problem.'"
Hynes, who spent four years with Lockhart in the Hume League, kicked 162 goals in 58 games for Dederang Mt-Beauty from 2018-22.
