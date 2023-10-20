The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Nick Hynes joins Mitta United after a year at Wodonga Bulldogs

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 20 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nick Hynes has returned to the Tallangatta & District League with Mitta United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.