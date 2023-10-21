They might have been walking and running in circles, but for the hundreds at the Relay for Life event on Saturday there were clear outcomes - solidarity, compassion and to keep fighting.
More than 1000 from both sides of the Murray gathered on October 21 at Alexandra Park, East Albury, to help raise money for the Cancer Council - and to share stories and reunite with like-minded people.
Co-organiser Peter Whitmarsh said 700 people had registered to participate in the lead-up to the event and he expected about 500 to "trickle through" as the day unfolded.
"Looking at what we've got here now, I think we might exceed that," said Mr Whitmarsh who stood down as chairman of Border Relay for Life but remains on the committee.
"The weather's not too bad, it's not too hot, which is good, and I think we'll get we'll probably get more than 500 coming in today," he said at 11am.
"It's nice if we can get people in at a steady rate, and they can just cruise along, do a few laps, sit down, catch up with family and friends, there's a lot of camaraderie that goes on.
"We've all got a common issue to address - cancer - and that sort of brings folks here, but it's very much a social thing, the kids especially have a heck of a good time.
"We've raised $100,000 before we started today and we've cracked the $5 million overall on our 21st birthday so that's the Albury-Wodonga community which is a fantastic effort."
Long-time friends Sonia Cooper, from Albury, and Wodonga resident Tracey Hill, said both of their lives had been profoundly affected by cancer.
Ms Cooper, a "survivor" who was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, is now in remission and Ms Hill a "carer" looked after her father before he passed away. They have participated in two Relay for Life events.
"We're hoping to do this every year - COVID stopped it - but, yeah, you've just got to have a good mindset about this issue and today brings a lot of people together for a great cause," Ms Cooper said.
Dance teacher and daycare educator Carly Campbell and carer Cristy Jacka, both from Lavington, said they were both committed to Relay for Life for the long haul.
"We started doing Relay for Life a really long time ago," Ms Campbell said. "Cristy is one of our very close family friends, her hubby passed away after a really long battle.
"I found out later that year that I had stage three uterus cancer and it was a critical matter to get it out.
"It went from two centimetres to 20 centimetres in a matter of months; I was very lucky, I had to do some radiation, and then after that, I was in the clear.
"I had a brother who passed away as well back when I was six, he died of leukaemia - so we both know how support from days like today can really help."
Ms Jacka said the sense of solidarity with like-minded people was a huge part of the event.
"We've raised lots of money over the years and it's interesting because it's like a reunion every year and you walk laps with these amazing people," she said.
"But it's not just about doing laps, there's new people you meet and you just connect because there's such a strong feeling of solidarity because you know that you're not the only one who's been affected by this.
"It just brings people together from all walks of life and to be able to give back is just a wonderful thing."
Albury priest Father Peter MacLeod-Miller addressed the crowd early in the day via a pre-recorded video.
"For many people, cancer is a time where people can feel isolated, it can separate people, it can make you feel pretty well down the river," he said.
"But the mighty Murray River is a place ... where people come together, it's a place of meeting so the Border Relay for Life does exactly that.
"It brings us together for the very best reminding us of those people for which we have strength to walk forward together.
"And also we fight back, fight back for that day when cancer will be a thing of the past."
