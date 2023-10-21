Dan Christian was sent packing for a golden duck on his Corowa debut.
The 40-year-old Big Bash star walked to the crease with his new side 3/65 chasing 220 against St Patrick's at Ball Park.
But Christian was trudging back off just moments later after being clean bowled by Will Keighran from his very first ball.
The wicket left Keighran on a hat-trick, having just dismissed Jarred Lane, although Matthew Wilson survived the hat-trick ball.
Christian had earlier taken the first wicket of the match when he had Neil Smith caught at slip by Ben Mitchell.
Having flown in on the morning of the game, Christian finished his 10 overs with figures of 2-36, including one maiden.
St Patrick's, having won the toss and chosen to bat, posted a challenging 7/219.
Teenage opener Ed Kreutzberger led the way with 45 off 74 balls, while O'Brien and Patties coach Liam Scammell both made 40.
Smith scored 34, putting on 61 for the first wicket with the hugely impressive Kreutzberger.
Mitchell and Jarryd Hatton picked up two wickets apiece although both were expensive, going for 5.2 and 4.5 runs per over respectively.
A bumper crowd turned up to watch the first of Christian's five appearances for Corowa but he finished on the losing side.
St Patrick's dismissed their hosts for 138 to win by an emphatic margin of 83 runs.
Scammell led the way with 5-46, his first five-wicket haul for the club, while Max Heriot emulated Keighran in taking two wickets.
Matthew Grantham top-scored for Corowa with 39 and there were some fireworks down the order from Hatton, who clubbed two sixes on his way to 28 not out from just 10 balls.
But on the day reigning premiers Lavington lost to Tallangatta, this defeat for Corowa saw the last undefeated record in provincial cricket fall after just three rounds.
"It was a really good team performance," Patties skipper Dean Nicholson said.
"We were super happy to score 220 and then 'Scam' had a massive performance with the ball.
"We always talk about early wickets up top and he got that first lbw for us (Patrick Lavis for 1), which was massive.
"We used him at a crucial time when there was a little bit of a partnership building (Grantham and Jarred Lane) and then he cleaned the tail up.
"It's his first five-fer for the club, so that's a massive reward for effort.
"He's always talking about being the best version of yourself at the club and he does everything possible to be that.
"Today was awesome for him, to get 40 runs and five wickets."
Nicholson welcomed the hype around Christian's debut and praised his players for how they handled the occasion.
"It's the biggest crowd you'll play in front of beside the grand final last year," he said.
"The teams and the boys who get to play against him, it's almost like big-game experience because there's a lot more people there than normal and for us to show the composure we did with the bat and then follow it up with the ball, when there's plenty of chatter, was incredibly pleasing.
"I'd love to see that replay of Will Keighran knocking him over!"
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.