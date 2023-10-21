In 1979 doctors told a distraught Michael Grayling he had just six weeks to live.
But he wasn't going to let that grave declaration deter him from getting on with what he loved to do - living.
It was at Broken Hill he injured his groin in a bike accident and had a testicle removed.
Shortly after, doctors examined lumps in his throat and delivered the shattering diagnosis.
Two years later, after gruelling chemotherapy, Mr Grayling heard doctors utter the magic words every cancer patient desperately wants to hear: "You're in remission".
On Saturday, October 21, Mr Grayling celebrated his 716th Relay for Life participation and was on hand to talk to anyone who needed words of support and encouragement.
"When they told me that I had six weeks, I was all over the shop, I couldn't understand what they really meant, which is fair enough to a 20 year old," Mr Grayling said.
"But I knew I wasn't going to die - that was my big issue. When I was told I've got six weeks Mum and Dad were just shattered.
"After two years of chemo I saw a very different picture - and in 1981 I went into remission."
Mr Grayling, 67, from Melbourne, has since run laps in the Border Relay for Life 15 times.
The retiree's first laps for the Cancer Council started in 1999 the first time the event was staged in Australia.
He has since travelled around Australia running in big city events and those staged in smaller communities.
"A lot of the smaller ones are really tight, it's very close to the community where cancer has hurt several people in that community," he said.
"These events are really powerful, if you listen to some of the speeches at the end of the day," he said.
"A lot of people need an out when they're going through cancer and they've got no out, they've got no release for the shit that goes on.
"Yeah, I feel it. I'm a Cancerian by star sign, I am hopelessly emotional, but that's okay - I live with that."
Mr Grayling, despite only being able to walk rather than run the laps, said he was now "in perfect health", offering hope to those who feel there is none.
The former photographer did, however, go through a phase of doing "extreme things".
"I'm perfectly fine ever since I was told I was in remission, although my legs aren't in great shape," he said.
"Look, I've been lucky - I've done mountaineering, I've done all sorts of extreme things, ultra marathon running, which is why I can be here for 12 hours just walking around.
"But now, if I can help people, I'll talk to people, I want to help - that's just what I do now."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.