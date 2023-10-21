Strong demand from Albury employees seeking help with mental health issues has spurred a move to launch an artificial intelligence therapy program.
The Digital Mental Health Program is aimed at small to medium businesses in the Albury area in a joint state government, Albury Business Connect initiative.
The provider, Leora.ai, uses "self-guided cognitive behaviour therapy techniques".
"This is not taking anything out of the human element, it's about making it more accessible," said Leora founder and chief executive Esha Oberoi.
"It's about breaking down that stigma that is huge in our community.
"My own mental health journey was about really learning these techniques for myself so I can reduce the dependency on therapists.
"We know that there's a mal-distribution of clinicians versus people that need care.
"We know that there is a dire shortage of psychologists and therapists and is a growing demand for mental health assistance."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said: "This is very much about saying to our community, we know the challenges around mental health.
"Empowering our businesses to provide wrap-around mental health support for their people, we have an opportunity to shift the dial on mental health in our local community."
Albury Business Connect general manager Glen Robinson said all business owners had a responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their workforce.
"Albury Business Connect takes on the responsibility to assist our region's businesses at every opportunity," he said.
Employees with access to the program can access ai-powered chat and on-demand self-care tools and human therapist support.
Ms Oberoi said: "We know that people living and working in regional areas have higher rates of psycho-social distress than residents in major cities in NSW and struggle with longer waiting times and access issues."
Businesses with a registered address within the Albury LGA can find more information about the initiative and register via the Albury Business Connect website alburybusinessconnect.com.au/albury-regional-mental-health-initiative.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.