Finding a way for Border men to talk when depression shrinks their world

It is generally understood but certainly not accepted that men living in rural and regional Australia are more susceptible to mental health issues.
Those who make a living on the land are especially prone to times of struggle, something that sadly, too often, results in suicide.
We understand many of the reasons why that is the case.
Firstly, one of the biggest contributors is the reality of isolation.
When you're living on remote property, a decent drive even from the nearest hamlet - let alone a regional city - it's not just a matter of reaching out for help.
When you don't actually see many other people in your daily or weekly routine, it's hard enough to even speak to those in your social orbit, let alone specialist workers or counsellors who could provide expert guidance.
And that of course leads to a compounding of the mental health struggle, especially where depression has taken its toll.
This doesn't negate the simple fact that mental health issues are just as prevalent in women, but the point of difference is the ability to seek out help - whether that's professional or through someone's network of friends.
Men just don't do that anywhere near as well.
It could be the challenges of lean times on the land, the impact of natural disasters such as flood or fire and in particular, she says, matters related to the Family Court of Australia.
The reality she says is so many men face challenges that become too difficult to surmount.
"The main drivers that the experts list off for male suicide would be relationship breakdowns, child access issues or child custody issues, financial issues, and pending legal matters," she says.
As with any complex matter, there is no simple answer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.