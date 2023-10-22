An Albury exit on the Hume Highway will be closed for more than a week to complete maintenance.
Changed traffic conditions will be in place for the Davey Road interchange from Tuesday, October 24, for drainage improvements to be carried out.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson confirmed the southbound off-ramp and Billy Hughes Bridge would be closed from October 24 to November 4, weather permitting.
Drivers will be detoured via Thurgoona Drive and Wagga Road, with local access maintained from Davey Road to the Hume Highway southbound carriageway.
"Reduced speed limits of 40kmh and traffic control will be in place to guide road users through the work zone," the spokesperson said.
"Motorists are advised to follow the directions of traffic control and signage and allow an extra five minutes travel time.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience."
Work will be undertaken between 7am and 6pm on weekdays, and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.
For traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
