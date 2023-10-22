The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Walla defeat Brock-Burrum in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume competition

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
October 22 2023 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Walla has cruised to its second win of the Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume season after overcoming Brock-Burrum in a high scoring affair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.