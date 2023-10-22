Walla has cruised to its second win of the Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume season after overcoming Brock-Burrum in a high scoring affair.
Mark Taylor was superb for the victors at home as they posted 215 runs after electing to bat first, with the reigning premiers reaching 180 in reply.
Taylor finished the game with 48 runs and three wickets, while captain Joel Merkel also gave the side a boost with 51 runs and one wicket.
"He (Taylor) was superb, he's ever reliable with the bat and ball," Merkel said.
"He reads the play really well and knows when to go and what's required of him.
"We often turn to him and he gets it done."
Merkel admitted his side didn't have it all their own way.
"Realistically they were probably ahead of our run chase majority of the time and it was only the last handful of overs that we managed to get back on top and restrict them a bit," he said.
"It felt a lot closer than what the result says.
"We've got a good bunch of blokes, and as long as we all chip in and play our role, it goes a long way in us winning."
Brock-Burrum still had three players unavailable, after missing majority of their side for the opening round due to a football trip.
Merkel said Walla is also facing it's own battles with player unavailability this season.
"At about 11pm Friday night we found our eleventh bloke," he said.
"It's a competition-wide problem and we're in the same boat, especially this time of the year.
"There's just so much else going on with footy trips and weddings."
The Rock Yerong Creek, Osborne, and Henty all remain undefeated alongside Walla so far this season.
TRYC overcame Holbrook in a close contest at Yerong Creek, with Jack Driscoll posting 64 not out for the victors, while Todd Hannam took three wickets.
Brooker Hamish Mackinlay added 68 to his side's total of 182.
The Swampies were too strong for Rand, with Greg Schuller leading the way for the victors with the bat making 52 runs.
And Osborne took the points off Culcairn in what was a four wicket performance by William Glanvill.
