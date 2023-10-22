A building left vacant for several years on a prominent Albury street will soon become home to the Border's biggest gym.
World Gym Australia will launch on the corner of Mate and Fallon streets, next to the former DLG building, early in 2024.
The almost 1500-square metre warehouse is set to boast an Albury-first recovery room with both steam and infrared saunas, hot and cold pools, and a magnesium bath.
A wide array of equipment to cater to every workout from advanced cardio to strength training will be housed in the building, with a creche service to be offered to care for children while parents exercise.
The gym will also have a functional fitness area to run group classes and a wellness room to be used for pilates and yoga.
World Gym Albury will also include a cafe serving smoothies, coffee and frozen meals for members, as well as a dedicated barber.
Club manager Kayla Carter said construction would take place over the next two to three months.
"We're getting local trades in to do the construction as well, which is good," she said.
World Gym Australia director Jon Davie said he was thrilled to bring a "world-class experience" to the Border.
"Our goal is to provide a fitness facility that exceeds expectations, offering a comprehensive range of amenities and programs that cater to the diverse needs of our members, and, also build a fitness community within Albury by pairing with a local franchise and other well-known local businesses," he said.
"We are confident that World Gym Albury will become the go-to destination for fitness enthusiasts in the area."
The building sold at auction to Albury investor Wayne Briant in October 2021 for $2.15 million, while talks with World Gym to take over the tenancy started began early in 2023.
The opening of World Gym Albury is expected to happen before the end of summer.
Information on founding memberships can be found on the World Gym Albury website or through its Facebook or Instagram pages.
World Gym Australia also has plans to launch in Wodonga by the end of 2024 or early 2025.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.