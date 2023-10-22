The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

World Gym Australia to open Border's biggest gym in Albury with "world class" offering

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
October 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World Gym Australia will open on Mate Street in Albury early in 2024, much to the delight of membership manager Mitchell Nash and club manager Kayla Carter. Picture by Tara Trewhella
World Gym Australia will open on Mate Street in Albury early in 2024, much to the delight of membership manager Mitchell Nash and club manager Kayla Carter. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A building left vacant for several years on a prominent Albury street will soon become home to the Border's biggest gym.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.