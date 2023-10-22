It's never too early to be prepared for a fire.
That was the key message to come out of the Baranduda CFA open day on Sunday, October 22, as the brigade hosted the community to pass on key information about its operation and fire safety.
An inflatable smoke house, vehicle displays and a safety presentation highlighted the dangers of a range of fires and the important role residents have to play in prevention.
Baranduda CFA captain Scott Schilling was pleased to see many families turn out for the event.
"The open day is to promote the brigade, promote fire safety and try to see whether we can get any recruits," he said.
"We haven't had a fire season since the 2019-20 fires. It's been cold and wet, we had lock-downs where everybody was sitting at home doing nothing, but with an El Nino summer predicted, it's going to get warmer."
Mr Schilling said the North East was in a more fortunate position compared with other parts of Victoria given a lot of bushland remained green with plenty of moisture in the soil, which made fires less likely to start.
"We're actually going to have a later start than a lot other places. We've been told that we might be called in for some strike teams to help support the guys from NSW," he said.
"Because the soil is still quite moist here, we're probably going to be the first district out of the CFA to head that way (to NSW).
"We're looking to get people involved and across the knowledge before the fire season kicks in here, but we're actually going to start going to other places first before we have a fire in our own patch."
Baranduda mother Brooke Jones brought her sons, August and Hugo, to the open day and said the community was fortunate to have a strong base of volunteer firefighters to call upon if needed.
"I think it's a good opportunity for the kids to see what fires can look like in the home," she said.
Amanda Vogel, whose husband is a member of the Baranduda brigade, said her children also learnt plenty from the day.
"Inside the smoke house gave them a bit of an idea of how scary smoke is and the lack of vision in a fire," she said.
