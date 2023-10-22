Man hospitalised after brawl breaks out on Dean Street

A man has been hospitalised following a brawl on Albury's Dean Street.
Officers were alerted about 8pm on Saturday, October 21, after a fight started outside a venue near David Street.
Police said six people were involved in the incident, which was in the vicinity of the former Three Legged Dog building, now Space Nightspot.
"They were separated and a man was found suffering a facial laceration," a spokeswoman said.
"He was taken to Albury hospital as a precaution.
"Inquiries are ongoing."
Witnesses said there might have been more people involved in the fight before police arrived, with the brawl spreading onto the street.
The incident was likely caught on security cameras that monitor the area.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
