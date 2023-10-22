Tallangatta snared its first win and inflicted Lavington's first loss with a 16-run win on Saturday.
The Bushies were bowled out for 145 from 36 overs at home, but skittled the premiers' top order to leave them floundering at 7-53.
Opener Oscar Lyons and No. 9 Jordan Rhodes handed the visitors an outside chance with a 43-run stand, before the home team dismissed the Panthers for 129 from 39 overs.
"It wasn't a typical Tallangatta pitch, it took a lot of turn," Bushies' vice-captain Sam Stephens suggested.
Opener Shoaib Shaikh top-scored with 43 from only 37 balls, including eight fours, in the Bushies' innings, while former representative star Nathan Thompson, who's returned to the sport after a number of years, chipped in with 33 from 42.
"Having 'Thommo' back in the team is pretty handy, while Shoaib just does what he does, if you bowl it in his slot, he whacks it," Stephens offered.
Teenage leg-spinner Hunter Hall impressed with 3-27 from 10 overs, while first change Shayan Shayan was dynamic with 5-10.
"He's got a quick ball in him and he changed his pace up really well, the pitch didn't have a lot of sideways movement," Stephens revealed.
Panthers' vice-captain Lyons showed his class with a patient 68 from 117 deliveries, striking a six and six fours, but not player from No. 2-8 could post double figures.
The partnership between youngsters Lyons and Rhodes (20 runs) appeared capable of springing a comeback win.
"Oscar batted really well, he got dropped once around 30 and it was touch and go whether we were going to win it at the end there, it felt like they had the momentum," Stephens explained.
Tom Gibbs captured 3-29, while debutant Prashant Bhoir, who played with Shaikh in India, snared 1-16 from seven overs.
Elsewhere, Belvoir tore through Albury for 97.
No. 9 Jerim Hayes scored 25 for the visitors as Hayatullah Niazi and Zac Simmonds nabbed three wickets apiece.
The Eagles' Joe Cooke guaranteed the five-wicket win with 55, while Ross Dixon maintained his strong start to the season with 3-19.
East Albury hammered Wodonga by 118 runs.
Ayush Verma (45), Matt Heap (42) and Caleb Hobbs (37) provided the bulk of the visitors' 200, with Mason Brown the pick with 3-37.
The Bulldogs posted only 82 as opener Chris Fuery displayed his patience with 33 from 92 balls as Tendai Maruma claimed 3-2.
New City made only 82 as North Albury's Tom Hemsley grabbed 4-6, with the visitors cruising to a seven-wicket win.
And newcomer Baranduda's battle with the bat continued when Wodonga Raiders torpedoed the home team for only 32.
The Rangers clocked up six ducks as Flynn Stewart (4-11) and Matt Ryan (3-10) cashed in.
Wodonga lost three wickets, with the match perhaps best remembered for five players with the surname Ryan - Mitch, Aidan and Hunter for the home team, while Matt and Jack played for Raiders.
In a rarity after only three rounds, Raiders are the only unbeaten team.
The ladder is: Raiders 15 points (2W, 1NR), Lavington (12, 2W, 1L), Belvoir (12), North (12), St Patrick's (12), Corowa (12), East (12), Tallangatta (9), Albury (6), Baranduda (6), New City (0), Wodonga (0).
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.