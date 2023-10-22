A family home built on more than a hectare of land in central Wodonga did not sell at auction, despite bidding exceeding $1 million.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property on Dick Street, on the edge of Sumsion Gardens, was passed in after a vendor bid of $1.1 million on Saturday, October 21.
It has been placed on the open market at $1.295 million.
Auctioneer William Bonnici, of Wodonga's First National Real Estate, said there was genuine interest shown throughout the campaign, but most parties were not in a position to buy at auction.
"Buyers who don't think they're auction ready need to speak to their broker and bank and make sure that they are," he said.
"In some cases, people are just a little bit concerned about having the finance there and then, but they often forget that there's a 90-day settlement or they can ask for a longer settlement if they need to.
"There's plenty of ways to skin a cat, but as always, communication is the key."
Mr Bonnici said a crowd of about 30 attended the auction, with a mix of hopeful buyers and interested onlookers.
"It's not every day a property of over two-and-a-half acres in the centre of Wodonga becomes available," he said.
