A man who carjacked a vehicle with a teenage boy inside has left the victim and his mother living in fear.
Billy Dunlop was agitated during the August 5 incident at the Koonoomoo petrol station.
A mother and her son, 15, had been in a red Toyota Yarris while heading to a football game.
The woman got out and started fuelling up.
Dunlop came over and screamed "I'm taking your car" and told the boy, who froze in shock, "get out of the f---ing car.
The boy's mother dragged him from the car as Dunlop drove off, almost hitting the boy and a witness.
The incident was captured on CCTV.
The Wodonga Magistrate's Court heard Dunlop drove the stolen car to Mulwala, dumped it, and was arrested at his grandfather's house.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said Dunlop had been in conflict with people in the area and was keen to leave town before the incident.
The 30-year-old's actions left the mother and her son with "significant" feelings of fear, distrust and anger.
"These emotions have been forced upon her simply because you wanted to get away from unknown associates and leave town," Mr Watkins said of the mother.
The court heard Dunlop had a predisposition to violence and substance use.
His father died in 2014 and he is estranged from his mother, and his younger brother is also in jail.
"Sadly, it paints a fairly grim picture of your prospects of rehabilitation," the magistrate said.
Mr Watkins said community protection was a significant factor in sentencing.
He jailed Dunlop for a 10-month minimum with a 16-month maximum, and imposed a driving ban of two years.
