Leah Dodd scores seven goals for Sharks in win against Stingrays

By Georgia Smith
October 22 2023 - 2:50pm
A sensational seven goal haul by Sharks' stalwart Leah Dodd helped her side to a 13-4 win against the Stingrays in a second round Ovens and Murray water polo clash on Sunday.

