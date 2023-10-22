A sensational seven goal haul by Sharks' stalwart Leah Dodd helped her side to a 13-4 win against the Stingrays in a second round Ovens and Murray water polo clash on Sunday.
Dodd scored two goals in every quarter of the A-grade women's contest except the second term, where the Stingrays restricted her to one.
She was also well supported by teammates Grace Roche and Jodie Millett, who scored two goals respectively.
Rosanna Youings led the way for the Stingrays at the Albury Pool, contributing to half the side's final tally after converting two goal attempts.
In the other A-grade women's match, Pool Pirates were too strong of Albury Tigers, 11-5.
Tegan Miles finished the game with four goals, while Georgia Polkinghorne contributed three for the Pirates.
Cat Shelley landed two goals in the last quarter, while Meg McInness also scored a double for the Tigers.
In the A-grade men's competition, there was nothing separating the Sharks and Tigers as the two sides drew 12-12.
Brothers Josh and Will Gould both shot four goals each, while their dad Shannon secured three for the Sharks.
Tom Duck and Charlie Murphy also hit the scoreboard on four occasions.
In the final game, Stingrays defeated the Ovens and Murray under-18s side 10-7.
Rex Sargeant, Joel Lake, Rex Gallaher and Rhys Kilo were all multiple goal scorers for the Stingrays, while young gun Josh Gould top scored for the game with three goals.
