Man who fled cops by jumping into Murray River contesting three charges

A man arrested after a stand-off in the Murray River is contesting several charges in court.
A witness said he had jumped into the river to avoid arrest and had been in the water for about 90 minutes.
The matter returned to court at a later date, with pleas of not guilty entered.
Sullivan faces two counts of disqualified driving and a charge of hindering or resisting police in the execution of their duty.
He has been refused bail.
Sullivan will return to court on November 28.
