The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man who fled cops by jumping into Murray River contesting three charges

October 23 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man arrested after a stand-off in the Murray River is contesting several charges in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.