Neighbours try to put out Benalla blaze sparked by mobility scooter fault

Smoke alarms have alerted the occupants of a Benalla home to a fire.
Fire crews were called after an electrical fault sparked a blaze in a mobility scooter.
The flames spread to the exterior of the house.
Firefighters attended about 7.30am on Thursday, October 19, and contained the fire.
CFA Commander Daryl Owen said neighbours had tried to extinguish the flames.
"Neighbours were alerted to the fire before the occupants because the fire was outside," he said.
"The neighbours called 000 and as they were alerting the occupants, smoke alarms were also going off inside."
The incident was declared safe after about 15 minutes.
The mobility scooter was destroyed and there was minor damage to the exterior of the home.
Commander Owen said the incident showed the importance of smoke alarms.
