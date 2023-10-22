Bethanga has put its first win on the board for the Cricket Albury-Wodonga District season after toppling Eskdale.
It marked both sides' opening contest of the season, after their first round matches were abandoned due to weather.
Bethanga won the toss and elected to bowl first, then having to chase Eskdale's total of 101, which they achieved after 27 overs.
Having retained majority of their side from last year, Bethanga president Jack Robinson admitted he's looking forward to what the side will be able to produce this season.
"We've had our chances the last couple of seasons and it hasn't quite worked out, so it's really good to have the same group sticking together," he said.
"We had a few cobwebs early on with the bowling, but we were able to bring it back and have a good run for most of the game.
"Hopefully it sets the tone for a good and successful season."
Brodie Sirl and Jake Bridgman both took three wickets respectively, while Luke Rafferty led the way with the bat for the victors to finish with 64 not out.
"He came out swinging with the bat like he normally does and set the tone for the whole innings," Robinson said.
Liam Tobin achieved 24 runs for Eskdale, while Haydon Wilson took three wickets.
Reigning premiers Yackandandah have got their season off to a good start after overcoming Kiewa, in what was an incredible six wicket performance by Mitchell Maginness.
Thomas Hosie ticked just over half a century before he was caught by Sam McCoy, while Kiewa's Cameron McCormack was the leading scorer for the game with 60 runs.
In the final clash, Mt Beauty demolished Barnawartha-Chiltern, with Ethan Brown taking five wickets.
